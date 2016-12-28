Irfan Pathan replies to a fan who asked him not to name his son 'Daud' or 'Yakub'

by Sounak Mullick Tweets 28 Dec 2016, 13:25 IST

Irfan Pathan celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC World T20 2016

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan became a father on the 19th of December and named his son Imran. Surprisingly, after a couple of days, he was asked by a Twitter user not to name his son ‘Daud’ or ‘Yakub’.

The comment was made soon after famous actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor named their son ‘Taimur’. In reply, the all-rounder tweeted that whatever the name of his son is, he would go on to make his nation proud, just like his father and uncle did.

Big Congrats @IrfanPathan On being blessed from a baby boy! But bhai uska nam #Daud ya phir #Yakub mt rkh dena!This world is Ridiculous! — Divyanshu Raj (@MSDivyanshu) December 22, 2016

@MSDivyanshu naam chahe jo bhi rakhenge lekin Ek baat Pakki hai wo bhi papa or bade papa ki tarah is mulk ka naam Roshan hi karega #withlove — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 22, 2016

The whole nation, and particularly the social media went berserk when Saif Ali Khan named his son ‘Taimur’, who was one of the fiercest conquerors to invade India. The couple was criticised for choosing such a name and also received many derogatory comments, especially Kareena Kapoor.

‘Dawood Ibrahim’ and ‘Yakub Memon’ are two terrorists who are hated by one and all in the country and Irfan Pathan was urged not to name his son on any of them.

After Irfan Pathan's bold reply, the Twitter user apologised the left-arm pacer for his statement saying that he is sorry if he had said something wrong.

@IrfanPathan I am really really sorry If I said something wrong — Divyanshu Raj (@MSDivyanshu) December 27, 2016

The left-arm pacer accepted his apology and said that people sometimes say stuff which they do not mean in a wrong way.

@MSDivyanshu That's ok buddy we say stuff sometimes we don't mean it in a bad way... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 27, 2016

Irfan Pathan made his International debut in 2003 and was a regular in all the formats of the game till 2007, after which a dip in his form gradually sidelined him from the first team. The Baroda-born played his last match for the Men in Blue back in 2012 against South Africa during the ICC World T20.

After that, he has been fighting hard to make a comeback to the national side but has been unsuccessful so far.