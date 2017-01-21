Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan included in Delhi squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Gautam Gambhir will lead the side.

What’s the story?

Delhi have announced their T20 squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and have included International players like Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the squad. Also, Gautam Gambhir has been appointed captain of the side.

Shikhar Dhawan who is in the India ODI squad does not find himself in the T20 side. On the other hand Ishant Sharma is not part of the plans as far as India's limited overs plans are concerned. This made them available for the regional tournament.

In case you didn’t know...

Gambhir, who made a comeback into India's Test squad in the just concluded series against England would lead the side and would love to put in a convincing performance ahead of the home series against Australia.

Also, with the Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in England, both Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma would want to force the selectors to sit up and take notice of their performances.

The heart of the matter

It should be mentioned here, that Dhawan was the player of the series in the previous edition of Champions Trophy in 2013 which India won. Also, Ishant was one of the pick of the bowlers for the Indian side and bowled many crucial spells for the team which included a match-defining over in the finals against England.

The lanky fast-bowler who was part of the Rising Pune Supergiants the previous season has been released by the side and hence would love to prove a point before the Indian Premier League auctions.

Delhi have also included rookie wicket-keeper Arjun Gupta, and he replaces Rishabh Pant who is part of the Indian T20 squad.

Pant was rewarded for a sterling season with the bat in which he scored 972 runs at an astounding average of 81 and with a strike-rate of 107.28.

What next?

This is a great opportunity for Dhawan and Ishant to put their name back in the reckoning for National selection ahead of the crucial home season and with the Champions Trophy coming ahead.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Delhi is sure to benefit with the presence of the experienced dup, and it also presents a great opportunity for the players to put up important performances before the IPL auctions.