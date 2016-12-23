It is shameful to arrest Indian boy for wearing Pakistan jersey says Shahid Afridi

Afridi has played 398 ODIs for Pakistan

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shahid Afridi says he is hurt with the arrest of an Indian fan who was wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey with Afridi’s name printed at the back of it.

The veteran cricketer has condemned the arrest saying it is “shameful”.

A few days back, Ripon Chowdhury a resident of Hailankandi in Assam, wore a green Pakistan cricket team t-shirt to a game at the District Sports Association Playground. The 21-year-old is said to be a huge fan of Afridi and that was the reason why he decided to don the jersey for the game.

The incident did not go well with some of the individuals present for the game and angered a few political parties too including the JanataYuva Morcha (youth wing of BJP) who were very critical of the whole incident and decided to lodge a complaint against the youth.

Ripon was arrested but was immediately released on bail.

“Assam youth, a Shahid Afridi fan arrested for wearing Pakistan Jersey after a complaint by the youth wing of BJP. FIR registered u/s120(B),294 IPC,” India.com reported.

Speaking about the incident Afridi said the arrest cannot deter cricket fanatics from supporting players of rival countries.

"It was shameful to arrest a fan for wearing my shirt. Such incidents don't suit civilized people," the 36-year-old Afridi was quoted by AFP.

"You cannot stop fans from supporting a player by arresting them," he said.

The star cricketer also added that sports and politics should not be mixed together.

"Sports and politics should be kept apart and such incidents go against the principles of sportsmanship."

The hard-hitting batsman and legspinner is one of the most adored Pakistan players in India and enjoys quite a huge fan base in the country. He was quite a popular figure in the IPL when Pakistani players were allowed to take part in the tournament.

The veteran has also featured in 398 ODIs and 98 T20Is and led Pakistan in all three formats. He quit as the captain of the Pakistan team after a below par World T20 in April.

A similar incident had occurred earlier this year when a Pakistan boy was jailed for cheering for India. Umar Draz who is also a cricket fanatic revealed he is a die hard fan of India’s talismanic batsman Virat Kohli and he had raised the Indian flag at his home as a tribute to the great batter.

Draz’s home was raided by police based on the complaints of the locals and he was taken into custody. Later he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

