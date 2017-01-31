Jason Roy could be the missing piece in Mumbai Indians' opening puzzle

The 26-year-old expressed his interest in playing the lucrative league, having backed up his ambitions with solid knocks in the ODIs.

Roy was in fine nick during the World T20 in India last year.

What’s the story?

Hard-hitting opener Jason Roy has been in top form for the English team, forming a potent combination with Alex Hales at the top of the order. A lucrative IPL offer might give him the perfect incentive to showcase his talent on Indian soil.

A potential destination for the 26-year old, who has previously played for the Chittagong Kings and Sydney Sixers IPL team, could be Mumbai Indians, a side that struggled with injuries and poor form, failing to even qualify for the playoffs.

“The IPL is definitely on the radar, and something I want to be involved in,” he said. “When you’ve got the likes of MS Dhoni looking at you, you want to show off in front of someone like that,” he said.



In case you didn’t know…

West Indies star Lendl Simmons, who was on an astounding run in 2015, had to make way for Martin Guptill in the last edition, having been sidelined for the entire season. Guptill couldn’t really set the stage on fire, garnering just 57 runs from three matches, including a best of 48.

The two-time IPL winners released Martin Guptill from their roster of players, deeming him available in the bigger pool of players who will be up for the auction, set to be held on the 5th of February.



The heart of the matter

Defending champions for IPL 2016, Mumbai Indians failed to even qualify for the knockout rounds. While injuries were one of their biggest problems, the unavailability of Lendl Simmons, one of the reasons for their IPL 2015 success, was a major hindrance in their plans up the order.

Jason Roy has been one of the stars if the English setup in the shorter formats, proving to be the ideal partner for Alex Hales at the top of the order. He expressed his interest in playing the celebrated league, acknowledging the fact that after a strong showing in the World T20 last year, as well as good performances in the ODIs, he stands a good chance of joining the likes of Sam Billings and Jos Buttler, who are already signed up by two of the franchises.

In 130 T20s, Roy has scored more than 3300 runs, including four centuries and 20 fifties, tonking the ball at a strike rate of nearly 145. He will be an ideal partner for Rohit Sharma, who likes to take some time to settle down.

What’s next?



Armed with a potent opening combination, the Mumbai Indians will prove to be title favourites once again. All eyes will now be on the IPL auctions, scheduled to be held on the 5th, where there will be lots at stake for the franchises to fix their combinations.

Sportskeeda’s take



Mumbai Indians currently have the least amount remaining in their purse, (11.5 crores), which means they will be hindered with their buying instincts. Roy seems to be the ideal batsman to replace Guptill, all the more because he has been in fine nick, scoring half-centuries in each of the three matches. A smart buy in the form of Roy can give the Indians enough leeway to squeeze in a couple of more bargain picks.