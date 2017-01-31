Jasprit Bumrah plays down the impact of controversial umpiring on T20I series

The 23-year old seamer sheds light into the Indian camp's reaction to the umpiring howlers.

by Ram Kumar News 31 Jan 2017, 20:10 IST

Bumrah’s dismissal of Joe Root in the last over turned the match on its head

What’s the story?

Seamer Jasprit Bumrah has shed light into the Indian camp’s reaction to the umpiring controversy that plagued the second T20I against England in Nagpur. He played down the impact of the umpiring howlers on the game’s outcome by attributing those to being part and parcel of cricket.

“We don’t focus too much on the decisions given by the umpires. Sometimes it goes in our favour, sometimes it goes in theirs. That happens in cricket and so you have to move on and not focus too much on umpire’s decision”, Bumrah told reporters ahead of the third T20I in Bangalore.

On picking the brains of the experienced Ashish Nehra, the 23-year old felt, “He has always been helpful. I have played the T20 World Cup with him. He has played a lot of international cricket and has lot of experience in tough situations. His guidance is always very valuable in tough situations. He tells us about what deliveries to bowl according to the pitch and situation.”

In case you missed it...

England skipper Eoin Morgan had lashed out at the quality of umpiring and termed the error to dismiss Joe Root as the difference between the two sides. He also confirmed that the visitors would register a formal complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft before the series decider.

The heart of the matter

There were as many as three howlers in the second T20I and umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin was at the forefront of each of those calls. Indian captain Virat Kohli was let off despite being struck in front and southpaw Yuvraj Singh got a reprieve too in another straightforward leg before appeal.

However, the most influential decision came during the final over of the game. Needing 8 runs from 6 balls, Joe Root was adjudged leg before even though replays showed a massive inside edge. Buoyed by the breakthrough, Bumrah proceeded to execute a death bowling master class and helped India level the series with a 5-run victory.

What next?

Despite England’s laments, Shamshuddin is set to officiate in the all-important third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Needless to say, all eyes will be on the Hyderabadi umpire when the action begins.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is understandable that the Indian camp has chosen not to focus on the umpiring controversy. Their energy is better spent on formulating strategies for the series decider. As for the relevant authorities, the Decision Review System (DRS) could be brought in for the shortest format as well. Because of the fast-paced action and the format’s brevity, even a single umpiring howler can have a massive impact on the game.