Jasprit Bumrah - a sparkling example of self-belief and confidence

Processing all the information ahead of the final over and holding one's nerve is no easy task.

by Chetan Sharma Opinion 31 Jan 2017, 18:29 IST

With a combination of slower balls and length variations, the seamer was able to close out the game for India

Six were needed off the final ball.

Given the Sharjah episode in 1986, there are very few who are well versed with this scenario better than me. Recalling that incident still makes me anxious and perhaps all the Indian fans across the globe would share similar sentiments. But Jasprit Bumrah ensured that we did not have to endure that misery all over again.

Bumrah lived up to his reputation as a death over specialist. Defending 8 runs in the final over is no easy task and thanks to him, India completed a thrilling five-run win to level the series.

In the first T20I at Kanpur, Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl up to the mark while conceding 57 runs in the combined 6.1 overs that were bowled between the two. To add to the team’s woes, the duo went wicket-less. Both the seamers appeared listless and out of rhythm. The lack of international cricket could well be the cause for this. They were either too short or they bowled too full in the reach of the batsman’s swinging arch and were duly taken apart. But at Nagpur, they were in a different league and appeared rejuvenated.

The performance of the seamers proved crucial to the eventual outcome of the match. Nehra’s early break-throughs and his ensuing confidence looked to definitely rub off on Bumrah.

To do well as a bowler in limited overs cricket and especially at the death is a nerve-wracking experience. It’s important to process all the information coming in from various quarters. Bumrah was certainly able to do that and his inherent confidence ensured that he succeeded with flying colours.

He reminds me of Lasith Malinga who was an asset with the old ball for Sri Lanka. Bumrah’s awkward action ensures that a new batsman fails to pick him up. A yorker and a slower one are great assets in the death overs. And Bumrah has both up under his sleeve and can deliver them when necessary. Despite one bad game, if you are still able to back yourself, have confidence in your abilities and keep trying, you are bound to improve – this is exactly what happened with Bumrah and Nehra.

I think it’s fair to assume that Nehra has been handed the responsibility of providing early strikes at the start of the innings and then bowl a couple of overs in the death with his experience. And the veteran pacer essayed his role to near perfection and in doing so ensured that the momentum stayed with India.

Amit Mishra too chipped in with the prized wicket of Eoin Morgan but his no-ball to Ben Stokes changed the game as England inched closer to a win in the last over. A no-ball from a spinner is not acceptable in any format and I am hopeful that the leg-spinner is able to overcome these errors. That said, Mishra deserves credit for achieving the milestone of 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

Batting woes continue for India

For the second game in a row, India struggled with the bat. Notwithstanding the dry surface, England’s disciplined bowling performance ensured that India struggled. But K L Rahul struck form with an aggressive 71 runs. That said, the rest of the players struggled to break free as India managed a below-par 144 runs.

Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh looked out of sorts and got out to spinners. This was surprising as historically, they dominated spinners.

With 7 wickets in hand, most teams would have chased down 32 runs off 24 balls – but not England on the night. A huge opportunity to close out the series was squandered. Morgan blamed a couple of umpiring errors for the defeat. And he had a valid point. Joe Root – well set on 38 – was sent back as umpire Samshuddin adjudged him LBW. Not only did Root edge the ball, the trajectory appeared a tad bit high as well.

With the series in the balance England has handed a sure shot lifeline to the hosts.

India has historically done well at knock-out games and they surely hold the edge going into the decider. Add to this the fact that Bengaluru is Virat Kohli’s IPL home ground and what you have is a heady combination of a charged up captain and a team desperate to win as hosts.

The series decider is bound to be pulsating.