Joe Root wants Alastair Cook to remain England captain

The Yorkshire man also believes that the decision should be left to Alastair Cook.

Root believes Cook has plenty to offer to England cricket as a leader

What’s the story?

Joe Root, the England vice-captain has thrown his weight behind Alastair Cook and wants the incumbent to stay on in the role.

Root, who is the captain-in-waiting is willing to put personal ambitions on hold and wishes Cook continues to be the leader of the Test team.

"I do think he'll make a decision in the best interests of the team, and in my opinion, it would be great if he did stay on and lead this team forward. I think he's got a lot to offer. Regardless whether he's captain or not - he will continue to be a massive leader and a focal part of this team moving forward,” Root said in an interview with Sky Sports.

In case you didn’t know...

Alastair Cook’s captaincy has come under the scanner ever since England lost the series against India. Also, the form of Cook the batsman was a point of concern. These performances came on the back of the Cook’s comment in which he seemed reluctant to carry on as the leader of the team.

He even endorsed Joe Root to take the mantle forward and believed that the Yorkshire man should be given the reigns as he his ready to take the next step.

The heart of the matter

Cook had a meeting with Director of England cricket, Andrew Strauss and they discussed his future. However, no substantial decision could be reached which could very well mean that the Essex man could well continue as the man-in-charge of the proceedings.

This and the fact that he enjoys the support of his teammates could well coax him to give it one final shot before the all-important Ashes commences. Root has echoed the feeling prevalent in the dressing room when he said that he enjoyed playing under Cook, and also the entire dressing room is standing behind the captain.

Root also added, that while he was desperate for Cook to continue, the final decision should be left to the experienced man and that his decision should be respected.

What next?

England are scheduled their next Test series against South Africa which would also mark the beginning of the English summer on July 6 at Lord’s. This gives both Alastair Cook and the selectors plenty of time to make a decision.

Sportskeeda’s Take

England play the Ashes after the series against South Africa, and thus if the selectors are to give Root the mantle of the team, they should do it before the summer gets underway as it would give the young man some time to get used to the responsibility.

However, if the selectors are still comfortable with Cook calling the shots, he should be without pressure and should be the leader for the all-important Ashes.