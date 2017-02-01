Kedar Jadhav hires bouncer after new found stardom on the cricket field

Jadhav had a brilliant ODI series against England

by Debdoot Das News 01 Feb 2017, 11:52 IST

Kedar Jadhav

What’s the story?

Indian cricket team’s newest star Kedar Jadhav is finding it difficult to cope with all the adulation that is coming his way and therefore has hired a bouncer and an assistant according to a report in Mid-Day.

In case you did not know

Jadhav recently attained stardom after his heroics in the recent One-Day International (ODI) series against England. Though he made his debut in ODI and T20 cricket back in 2014, it was in the England series that he could finally make a mark.

Batting at a crucial position of No.6, Jadhav scored 232 runs at an average of 77.33 from three matches and also won the man-of-the-series award.

In the first ODI of the series Kedar even out-shined skipper Virat Kohli with his delightful stroke making. In the final ODI too he almost won India the game with a brilliant 90.

And thus with his new found stardom, the Maharashtra captain is finding it difficult to manage on his own.

The heart of the matter

India’s middle order batsman Kedar Jadhav is finding it difficult to manage his newfound stardom and has therefore appointed a bouncer and an assistant to manage his things.

Reportedly, the 31-year-old now takes his assistant and the bouncer around wherever he goes. When visiting a restaurant he checks with the latter if it’s okay for him to go inside. Only when he has got a clearance from his staff does he go inside.

What’s next?

Though Jadhav is enjoying his time now as he is not playing the T20 series, he has to stay in touch with the game as the Champions Trophy isn’t that far away. Now the conditions in England in the month of June will be testing for the likes of Jadhav who hasn’t toured the country before. He is going to be one of the pillars of the Indian batting and therefore needs to focus on his strengths before the tournament.

Sportskeeda’s take

Now, this is something well thought off from the point of view of the batsman. It is understandable that he does not want to get mobbed in public. Also, the appointment of an assistant is a necessity as he should focus more on his game