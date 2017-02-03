Kevin Pietersen charged by Cricket Australia for breaching code of conduct

The incident took place during the Big Bash League semifinal encounter between the Scorchers and Stars.

What’s the story?

Melbourne Stars batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged for breaching the code of conduct during the semifinal match against the Perth Scorchers at the Big Bash League. He has been fined $5000 for labelling the umpire an “absolute shocker” during the match.

Cricket Australia, who have made the charges on the batsman revealed that he was breached the code of conduct for "public or media comment that is detrimental to the interest of cricket, irrespective of when or where such comment is made".

During the semifinal match between the two sides, the Scorchers were chasing a total of 137 which was set by the visitors. With Scorchers opener Sam Whiteman on strike, he was given not out for a caught-behind appeal.

Pietersen was clearly taken aback by the decision "Shocker. Absolute shocker," Pietersen said on air to the Network Ten commentators.

"He (the umpire) said it could have been the glove or it could have been the pad. I said 'Well, he's got big gloves and big pads to reach that. Massive. Massive nick," he continued.

In case you didn’t know...

The Scorchers thrashed the Stars by 7 wickets in the semifinals of the tournament which was held at the WACA stadium in Perth. Mitchell Johnson produced the innings of his life as he took 4 wickets and gave away only 3 runs in his 4 overs to restrict the Stars to 136 in 20 overs. The Scorchers ensures no hiccups while batting and chased down the total easily with 19 balls to spare.

The heart of the matter

The umpire in question, Shawn Craig later admitted having made the wrong decision during the match. He felt that he heard a “muffled” noise which is why he thought that it had not touched the bat. He also wished that he could have reversed the decision.

"That's part of the game," Craig said.

"There are many occasions where they will ... appeal confidently and it is not out and you make the right decision,” he continued.

What’s next?

Pietersen, who was charged on January 24th after the semifinal had decided to contest the fine due to which a hearing was set for February 2nd where he the sanction was upheld by the match referee.

He has 48 hours to decide whether to appeal the decision or not.

Sportskeeda’s take

Pietersen is not a new customer to these controversies as he has been involved in several issues throughout his career. He has also been one to always speak his mind whether it is on the field or through his social media accounts.

Extra Cover: Controversial Cricketers XI

He has constantly expressed his anger on various views on Twitter and has come under the screw for it. These type of umpiring mistakes tend to happen in almost every game and it has become a part and parcel of the sport. Pietersen should probably learn how to express his views in a lighter manner such that he doesn’t land himself in a controversy.