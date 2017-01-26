Kevin Pietersen responds to Darren Lehmann's comments

The Australian coach had earlier launched a scathing attack on the 36-year-old urging the Melbourne Stars to sack him.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 26 Jan 2017, 17:11 IST

Pietersen finished BBL 06 as the leading run-scorer for the Stars

What’s the story?

Melbourne Stars batsman Kevin Pietersen has responded to Australian Darren Lehmann’s scathing attack on the 36-year-old in which he implored the Melbourne Stars to stop wasting money on him following their defeat at the hands of Perth Scorchers in the semi-final of the 2016/17 Big Bash League.

“What a bummer that one is,” Pietersen said. “I can only do my best for the Stars and I think I’ve done pretty well. First year I shared player of the year, second year I was player of the year, this year I have top-scored. So I’m very happy where I am, I love playing in Australia, I love playing for the Melbourne Stars and it’s like home to me.”

Extra Cover: Darren Lehmann urges Melbourne Stars to sack overpaid Kevin Pietersen

In case you didn’t know...

Out of nowhere, Australia coach and occasional commentator Darren Lehmann launches into Melbourne Stars batsman Kevin Pietersen after the 36-year-old finished the season as the franchise’s leading run-scorer. “time for stars to move KP on ,spent to much money on him and didn't win. Don't want to listen to his excuses anymore,” the Australian wrote on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

Despite not performing to his usual lofty standards in the semi-final clash against Perth Scorchers, Pietersen still finished the season as the leading run-scorer for the Melbourne Stars. He scored 268 runs at an average of nearly 40 and was one of only nine players to have scored over 250 runs in this year’s competition.

After already reiterating his desire to return to the club after the defeat to the Scorchers via his Instagram post, Pietersen responded to the comments on Kwickie, where he also mentioned about his campaign for the rhinos and added that the massive efforts that Stars have taken wouldn’t have been likely without his involvement with the team.

Melbourne Stars president Eddie McGuire and outgoing Stars captain David Hussey have already backed Pietersen for a return to the franchise next season.

What’s next?

After Stars’ exit in the semi-final, the 36-year-old‘s next assignment is the second edition of the Pakistan Super League where he will hope to go one better than last year’s runner-up with Quetta Gladiators.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Lehmann’s comments certainly came out of the blue and although Pietersen is 36, he showed no signs of age catching up to him as he finished the season as the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash for the Melbourne Stars. With the management showing no interest in letting him go and his impressive performances on the field, the 36-year-old looks set to return to Melbourne for next year’s competition.