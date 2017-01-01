Kevin Pietersen reveals reason behind his Rhino stickered Big Bash bat

Pietersen has actively involved in campaigning against the poaching of wildlife, especially the rhinos.

by Pranjal Mech News 01 Jan 2017, 17:10 IST

Pietersen poses with the rhino-stickered bat he will be using in the BBL to raise awareness against poaching

What’s the story?

The sixth edition of the Big Bash League is up and running and while T20 cricket is normally associated with the bats doing the talking on the field, the same has been happening off the field as well.

While it was West Indian hard-hitting batsman Andre Russell’s pink and black coloured bat that turned heads during the opening fixture of the season, Kevin Pietersen, who made his first appearance of the present season for Melbourne Stars in the New Year derby match against the Renegades, also amused many on the ground with his bat that had Rhino stickers predominantly on the front as well as the back.

In case you didn’t know....

Pietersen took to the field using this special bat to raise awareness against the poaching of rhinos which are one of the most endangered species in the world. Born in South Africa, Pietersen has for long been actively involved in various measures to preserve wildlife in his native country, especially rhinos.

I'm batting for rhinos tomorrow in the Melbourne derby at the MCG. Poaching our beautiful animals disgusts me & I'm all for helping them! pic.twitter.com/sWWPHwtoI2 — KP (@KP24) December 31, 2016

He has been using his celebrity status to good effect as his involvement with former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher’s Legacy charity, which campaigns for “Rhino in Safe Hands”, for many years, prove.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Pietersen revealed how the campaign to save rhinos from extinction is something close to his heart.

“It’s a huge, huge passion and desire of mine to raise as much awareness as possible so that this stops,” he said. “I’m a South African and I love animals. I’ve always been on safari and if I wasn’t a cricketer I’d be in the bush. I want my kids’ kids to be able to have the luxury of seeing rhinos in their natural environment.”

Pietersen also shared a post on Twitter showing his support for the cause and also made it clear that it would form part of his New Year resolution as well.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! How about we dedicate a portion of our time this yr to something/someone that needs our help? I'm choosing #SaveOurRhinos pic.twitter.com/wxZTcDjUnb — KP (@KP24) January 1, 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

Pietersen has been actively involved in campaigning for the protection and welfare of animals and his newest campaign aimed at saving the rhinos is highly commendable. We hope that his campaign gets the deserved attention and more importantly, the desired results.