Latest ICC T20I Rankings: Kane Williamson enters top five across all formats

Kane Williamson joined Virat Kohli as the only two batsmen to feature in the top five across all formats.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 09 Jan 2017, 15:32 IST

Williamson climbed up to No.4 in the T20I rankings

After his impressive performances in the T20I series against Bangladesh, Kane Williamson joined Virat Kohli as the only other batsmen to feature in the top five places across ICC Test, ODI and T20I Rankings for batsmen. The New Zealand captain is currently in fourth position in the T20I batsmen rankings.

145 runs in the three matches against Bangladesh, which included two fifties, meant that Williamson jumped two places from sixth to fourth. He is the fourth-ranked batsmen in the Test rankings while he is fifth in the ODI rankings.

The only other player to feature in the top five across all formats is Indian captain Virat Kohli, who remains on top of the T20I charts after the latest update and is second in both the ODI and Test rankings for batsmen. Both Kohli and Williamson were captains of their respective countries in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2008, which India won.

New Zealand’s 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh also featured an impressive 45-ball 101 from Colin Munro, courtesy of which the left-hander has jumped 20 places to 19th in the latest T20I rankings. The top three remains as it was with Kohli, leading the pack, Aaron Finch in second place and Glenn Maxwell in third.

Faf du Plessis and Martin Guptill move down a place courtesy of Williamson’s efforts while the rest of the top ten features two Englishmen in Joe Root and Alex Hales, while the last two spots belong to Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad and Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza.

In the bowler’s rankings, the top of the table remains unchanged but Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan both moved up, with the former, who won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award, rising up 10 places to 10th on the table.

South Africa’s Imran Tahir leads the pack while Jasprit Bumrah and Samuel Badree round off the top three while tidy bowling performances helped Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi both achieved career-best rankings. Santner climbed 26 places to 18th while Sodhi jumped 19 places to 19th with Adam Milne also in the top 20.

While Mustafizur has had an unbelievable start to his international career, his 10 place jump to 10th in the bowler’s rankings is somewhat surprising after he picked up just one wicket in two T20Is while Shakib Al Hasan who picked up two wickets in the T20I series also rose three places to 11th.

In the team rankings, New Zealand remain No.1 and courtesy of their 3-0 victory, they are currently on 129 points.

