5 reasons that helped build MS Dhoni's lasting legacy as captain

Dhoni stepped down as ODI and T20 captain yesterday.

@sportsbloggerCK by Chandan 05 Jan 2017

Dhoni has led from the front and will forever be remembered as one of the greats

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably India’s best captain and one of the most influential players in Indian cricket history. For the record, no other captain in the world has won all three ICC Trophy i.e T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy except MS Dhoni.

He has done many firsts for India as captain and we all have those records on tip of our tongues but what is the change that Dhoni brought in the Indian team that he captained for almost a decade? What is his legacy?

#1 Cultivating the winning habit in the shorter format of the game

Real change in the attitude of the Indian team started under Sourav Ganguly. He made the Indian team into a bunch of fighters. He taught India how to reach finals but sadly, on most of the occasions, India faltered on big stages and lost big finals.

Under Sourav Ganguly, India reached 14 ODI finals but could win only one final and three finals ended with no result. Under Dhoni, things changed drastically and India took a giant leap.

India learned how to win big finals and the winning habit was cultivated in players. Earlier, India started as underdogs in finals, under the Jharkhand cricketer, India became favourites in the finals and the rich haul of trophies under Dhoni is the testimony to the fact. Dhoni led India to 13 finals, winning 8 finals and losing just 5.