Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not eligible to vote or contest in JSCA elections

The former Indian captain is only an honorary member of his home state's cricket association.

by Tushar Garg News 26 Jan 2017, 08:43 IST

JSCA debars honorary members from being a part of its decision-making process

What’s the story?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no right to vote or contest elections in his home state of Jharkhand. India’s most successful captain is only an honorary member of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA). The association debars honourary members from having any say in its decision-making process.

The JSCA, though, downplayed the issue and said the controversy regarding Dhoni’s membership is uncalled for. “Honourary membership is a mark of respect. What he (Dhoni) has done for Indian cricket cannot be measured. I don’t understand why there is hullabaloo over his honorary membership,” remarked Amitabh Choudhary, the president of the JSCA and acting secretary of the BCCI. “It will be an honour for us to have Dhoni as a permanent member,” added Choudhary.

Extra Cover: Video: How MS Dhoni is working to improve his death over play

Meanwhile, the people associated with JSCA are miffed by the rules. “If anybody in India deserves a place in the JSCA on the basis of contribution to the game, it is Dhoni,” said a JSCA member expressing unhappiness over the issue.

Another former member of the JSCA, when asked about this shocking development, said, “Jharkhand Ranji players like Pradeep Khanna and Adil Hussain have not been allowed to be a part of the JSCA, while businessmen and prominent personalities who have no knowledge of the game are enjoying the membership.”

In case you didn’t know...

Dhoni hails from Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand and is unarguably the most successful cricketer the state has ever produced. The former Indian captain has not forgotten his roots and contributes to the betterment of the state in whatever possible way. The home boy mentored the Jharkhand state team during its first ever Ranji Trophy semi-final.

The former Indian captain accepted the Jharkhand’s government request to promote tourism in the state. The 35-year-old Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Jharkhand’s maiden global investors’ summit, scheduled to be held on February 16 and 17 in Ranchi.

The heart of the matter

Post the Supreme Court order regarding the implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations, the focus has been on the state cricket associations.

Extra Cover: MS Dhoni, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik and Pullela Gopichand to feature in 2017 Padma list

The members running the cricket administration bodies should comply with the norms set down by Lodha Committee.

What’s next?

Amidst the feeling of discontentment among the members, the JSCA president has expressed his desire to confer permanent membership to Dhoni. It remains to be seen as to what steps the association takes next.

Sportskeeda’s take

Dhoni has put the state of Jharkhand on the world cricketing map. The state association must value its most valuable cricketer’s contributions towards the development of sport in the state. The former Indian captain being unable to have any impact on the state of cricket affairs in his home state is indeed sad.