Mandeep Singh announces marriage in most unique way

Mandeep Singh in action for India A in September 2016

25-year-old Indian cricketer Mandeep Singh took to Facebook to announce the fact that his wedding ceremony has officially started, joining a string of Indian cricketers who have recently made the transition from being single to being married men.

While another mortal might have chosen a Tweet, true to Punjabi style, Mandeep went all out, going ‘Live on Facebook’ from his wedding to share the joy with all his fans. Mandeep is dressed in typical Punjabi attire, looking super cool as he is sporting a full turban and shades to go with it.

The video starts with Mandeep announcing that his wedding ceremony has gotten underway and it’s such a matter of joy for him that he must spread the joy with his fans and well-wishers. He pans the camera to reveal a number of his close friends (or brothers) who are with him to support him, adding that he’s very happy they could spend the day with him.

They all respond in unison that they’re happy for Mandeep. He proceeds to try to introduce everyone but loses connection midway. As the connection returns, it makes for a great screen as a bunch of Mandeep’s friends are staring right at the camera.

One of his friend announces that he’s very happy for Mandeep and he’s glad that they’re all together for the celebration.

Mandeep Singh is a stylish, aggressive right-handed batsman who represents Punjab in domestic cricket. He has scored over 4000 runs in first-class cricket and has made his debut for India in T20 internationals, but is still waiting for a call-up in the other formats.

He represents the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. An untimely injury opened the door for KL Rahul to replace him in the RCB line-up and he subsequently shot into the limelight. One can only imagine what would have happened had Mandeep Singh not suffered that injury.

He joins a long list of Indian cricketers to have gotten married in the recent past. Ishant Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja got married earlier in 2016.

The video he posted only acts as a teaser, and we can expect much more as the day progresses. We hope!