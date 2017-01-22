Matthew Hayden and David Boon join Australian Hall of Fame

Women's cricket pioneer Betty Wilson also inducted.

by Tushar Garg News 22 Jan 2017, 23:23 IST

The induction will take place during the Allan Border Medal night on January 23

What’s the story?

Former Australian openers Matthew Hayden and David Boon have been inducted into the Australian Hall of Fame. Betty Wilson, an icon of women's cricket, who was known as the 'female Bradman' during her career in the 1940s and 1950s, was also added to the Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made during the fourth ODI against Pakistan at the SCG. The trio will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on the Allan Border Medal night.

The 2017 Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees - Matthew Hayden, Ken Wilson (nephew of Betty Wilson) & David Boon pic.twitter.com/gSVEYiRSdZ — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 22, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Australian Cricket Hall of Fame was an idea conceived by the Melbourne Cricket Club to honour Australia's legendary cricketers. It was inaugurated on 6 December 1996 by the Prime Minister of Australia, John Howard.

Hayden, the burly opening batsman for Australia during the early 2000s, scored 40 international centuries and almost 15,000 runs across Test and one-day international cricket in a career that spanned 15 years.

Boon, another Australian opener, scored more than 13,000 runs during his career in the 1980s and 1990s. The Australian opener was a member of the 1987 World Cup-winning squad.

Wilson is an icon of women's cricket and was known as the 'female Bradman'. An invaluable allrounder, Wilson averaged 57.46 with the bat and 11.80 with the ball in 11 Tests.

The heart of the matter

It has been 30 years since Australia’s first World Cup triumph in 1987. A ceremony had been organised during the fourth ODI against Pakistan at the SCG to felicitate the 1987 World Cup team. Cricket Australia made the announcement at the momentous occasion marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s first World Cup.

New members are inducted into the Australian Hall of Fame every year at the Allan Border night. On the event that is held annually, the Allan Border Medal is given to recognise the most outstanding Australian cricketer for the year. This year, the night to celebrate the best of Australian cricket, will be January 23.

The entry of three Australian players to the Hall of Fame takes the total number of inductees to 46.

What’s next?

The Allan Border night on January 23 will see the three former players being formally inducted. However, it remains to be seen who walks away with the highest individual honour on the night. David Warner, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc are in a three-way battle for the top honours.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Remembering the former cricketers’ contributions to the game is a great gesture by Cricket Australia.