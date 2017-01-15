I might not play for as long as Sachin Tendulkar did, believes Virat Kohli

Indian skipper opens up on the Tendulkar comparisons, 2014 England tour and his future goals.

by Ram Kumar News 15 Jan 2017, 23:41 IST

Kohli has already led India to the top of the Test rankings

What’s the story?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has opened up on several fascinating topics including the comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar, his struggles during the 2014 England tour and his future goals. In an interview with bcci.tv, the 28-year old opined that the rigorous modern-day scheduling might not allow him to play for as long as his role-model did.

Kohli quipped, “It's really difficult what he's (Sachin) been able to achieve. I might not play for that long because it's very difficult with the amount of cricket we play nowadays. But till the time I play, I want to take up that responsibility and carry Indian cricket forward.

“What he's left behind is almost impossible to achieve – 100 hundreds is something that looks so far for any batsman playing the game today. All I can say is I'll give my very best and make sure Indian cricket stays on top till the last day I play this game.”

In case you didn’t know...

After India clinched the 2011 World Cup in front of a packed Wankhede crowd, Kohli was among those who carried Tendulkar on their shoulders during the victory lap. At that point, the ambitious youngster declared that the Mumbaikar had carried the entire team on his shoulders for over 20 years and they were merely repaying the favor.

The heart of the matter

Kohli had the worst time in his career thus far during the 2014 Test series on English soil. From 5 matches, he scored only 134 runs at an average of 13.40 and was repeatedly troubled by the moving ball. Refusing to get bogged down, the mentally tough batsman continued to work hard on his game. The result – 4 centuries in the ensuing Test series in Australia. From then on, he has not looked back.

On his lowest point, he felt, “The ball swung much more in England. But, the thing was that I put too much pressure on myself before going to England that I need to score here. As sub-continent players, I don't know why, we are given this benchmarks to go an perform in different countries and if you don't do that you are not considered a good player. So, I think it was more about me being desperate to do well in England.”

What next?

Following the remarkable run-chase in the first ODI against England in Pune, Kohli will be eager to continue India's momentum in the next couple of matches as well. The second ODI is scheduled to be held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With his emphasis on fitness and never-say-die attitude, Kohli has already made a massive impact on Indian cricket. Considering his age as well as hunger, a long and memorable career awaits him. The most important aspect of his leadership surrounds his ambition to help the team reach greater heights. As long as he keeps doing what he does best, the journey promises to be an unforgettable one.