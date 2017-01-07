Misbah-ul-Haq not in any hurry to think about his retirement

Pakistan captain contemplates on his future after the team's sixth consecutive Test defeat.

by Ram Kumar News 07 Jan 2017, 19:29 IST

Misbah has come under criticism for his baffling captaincy and insipid batting in Australia

What’s the story?

Following their 220-run defeat at the hands of Australia in Sydney, Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has opted to take his time before deliberating on his retirement. Despite being under massive pressure to call it quits, he pointed towards his future assignments whilst tackling the big question.

The 42-year old said, “About my future, there is a fair bit of time. We go back (to Pakistan) – there is a bit of time off, there is a month in which this ODI series happens. Then there is the PSL (Pakistan Super League). So, I think there is time to sit down easily and think about whatever decision I am going to make.”

In case you didn’t know...

With the 0-3 whitewash in Australia, Pakistan slipped to their sixth consecutive Test defeat and also their twelfth successive loss Down Under. Their next assignment will be an away 4-match series against West Indies.

Seeing as Pakistan have never won a Test series in West Indies, Misbah could be enticed at the chance to rectify his country’s record. But, the tussle may not be that straightforward given the fact that Jason Holder’s team managed to win a Test against them in the UAE last year.

The heart of the matter

From the 3 Tests in Australia, Misbah could only score a combined tally of 76 runs at a woeful average of 12.66. His captaincy was even more dismal with the field placements given to Yasir Shah bordering on absurdity.

Not surprisingly, calls for him to step down from captaincy have grown increasingly louder with each passing game. The right-hander, though, attributed his below-par form to lack of confidence. Having led Islamabad United to the inaugural PSL title, he felt that it would be more prudent to wait till the 2017 edition before finalising his future.

What next?

According to the ICC’s Future Tours Program (FTP), Pakistan are scheduled to travel to the Caribbean during March-April for a tour comprising 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is. Meanwhile, the 2017 edition of PSL will take place from the 9th of February to the 7th of March.

Sportskeeda’s Take

For a team which had been reeling under several issues, Misbah was a godsend for Pakistan cricket. However, as they say, all good things must eventually come to an end. Considering his recent batting form and the team’s losing streak, the veteran needs to bow out in a graceful manner so as not to tarnish his legacy. The West Indies series could also provide a perfect opportunity for his successor to take up the mantle.