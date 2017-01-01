Australia vs Pakistan 2016: Misbah-ul-Haq to play in Sydney test

The Pakistani batsman will continue as the captain in the final Test of the Australian series.

by Tushar Garg News 01 Jan 2017, 14:41 IST

Speculation of Misbah-ul-Haq retiring from Test cricket were rife after the Boxing Day test

What’s the story?

The Pakistani management has confirmed that Misbah-ul-Haq will play the third and final Test match of the series responding to speculation about Misbah's retirement after the team's loss in the 2nd Test. It was also confirmed that Misbah will be the captain of the team in the third Test which starts on January 3.

“Misbah will play in Sydney and will be the captain,” said Amjad Hussain, the PCB media director.

In case you didn’t know...

Misbah-ul-Haq has been at the heart of the Pakistan team and their batting order for long. The 42-year-old took the reins of the team when it was in troubled waters after the match-fixing saga. He has been a calm leader for them and has rubbed off his composure to an otherwise unpredictable Pakistan team.

Misbah’s form, lately, has been a matter of concern, though. He has managed just 20 runs in his last four innings against Australia and had an indifferent tour of New Zealand as well, in which he was suspended for one test match.

The heart of the matter

Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse on the final day of the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG. The Pakistani skipper, himself fell cheaply on the fifth day, lasting just two balls, both of which he swept with not much grace. At the post-match conference, Misbah said that he was unsure of playing in the Sydney test as he felt that there was no point sticking around if he could not perform with the bat and carry Pakistan cricket forward.

Speculations were rife that the manner in which Pakistan slid to defeat at the MCG may have pushed Misbah to retirement.

What next?

For now, Pakistan cricket fans can have a sigh of relief. They can hope ‘tuk-tuk’ Misbah comes good with the bat in the Test match at Sydney and help Pakistan avoid a 3-0 whitewash Down Under.

Sportskeeda’s take

Pakistan don’t play a Test match after the Sydney Test for quite some while and will play their next series in the Caribbean in April-May 2017. Misbah-ul-Haq will have ample time to ponder on his retirement. The Pakistani captain has been a true legend of the game and deserves the chance to bow out on his own terms.