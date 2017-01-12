Mitchell Johnson might consider Australia return, says Nathan Lyon

The Aussie pacer has been in great form for Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

by Arvind Sriram News 12 Jan 2017, 20:01 IST

Johnson has been in sensational form for the Scorchers

What’s the story?

Australia’s star spinner, Nathan Lyon believes Mitchell Johnson might consider coming out of retirement if called on by the selectors. The Aussies host Sri Lanka in a T20 series later this month and Lyon feels that if Johnson can continue the kind of form he has shown in this season’s Big Bash League, then he might be in for a surprise call from the selection committee.

“I’m sure if he got asked to come out of retirement he might consider it. He’s a world-class superstar. He’s one of my very good mates and it’s good to see him back playing," said Lyon.

"On the other hand, the younger guys, if they can see and learn off the older guys who have played the game so well for Australia, then Cricket Australia is heading in the right direction I believe," he added.

In case you didn’t know...

Johnson retired from international cricket in 2015 but has been in sublime form in his debut BBL season. The 35-year-old has already claimed 7 wickets in just 5 matches which has taken the Scorchers to the top of the table. The left-armer has bowled some fiery spells and has produced vital breakthroughs for his franchise.

The heart of the matter

Australia take on Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20 series starting later this month. While the Test team prepares for the tour to India which is scheduled for late February, the T20 series provides the perfect opportunity for the youngsters performing in the BBL to showcase their skills on the international stage if they get the call up to the T20 squad.

Johnson’s presence in that squad, although unlikely, could be a boost for the Aussies as it would provide some much-needed experience and a learning opportunity for the youngsters in the squad. With Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood being rested for the series, there would definitely be room for the 35-year-old in the side.

Lyon, however, has said that although the pacer might consider a recall, a return seems unlikely at the moment.

What’s next?

Right now, Johnson is focussed on performing for his franchise. The Scorchers host the Melbourne Stars on Saturday before travelling to Hobart to take on the Hurricanes as they look to seal their spot in the playoffs.

Lyon, meanwhile, will be Australia’s lead spinner in the series against India and will hope to continue some of the form he displayed against Pakistan.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Johnson still has the ability to perform at the highest level, a return to the T20 team is unlikely. The Aussie is performing quite brilliantly in domestic competitions around the world and would be wise to stick with it rather than accept a recall for a short period of time.