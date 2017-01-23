Mohammed Shami faces flak on social media yet again; this time for posting unIslamic picture with a dog

Mohammed Shami was berated for being 'Unislamic' by posing with a dog.

Mohammed Shami faces scathing remarks yet again

What’s the story?

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was yet again subjected to hate mongering by religious bigots on social media. The 26-year-old cricketer had posted a picture with a dog on his Facebook page with the caption “Love dogs”.

However, this act of loving an animal and professing it in public offended several Islamic bigots. Some of the reactions were horrific, with many going berserk calling the cricketer ‘unIslamic’.

Comments:

In case you didn’t know…

Shami had been subjected to similar treatment just last month for posting a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan, who was wearing a sleeveless dress. Many took offence at the dress she was wearing and even asked the bowler to keep a ‘control’ over her. Shami, however, retaliated with a post wishing the trolls saying that he knew what was best for his family and how to take care of them.

The heart of the matter

Although many Muslim jurists consider dogs to be ritually unclean, Islam clearly states that all followers must be merciful to all creatures. Unfortunately, Shami’s post invited some unexpected brickbats. While, on one hand, many berated Shami for posting the picture and hence, being unIslamic, on the other hand, a few people wished the cricketer a speedy recovery.

The comments directed at the post primarily blasted him for betraying his religion. Many also accused Shami of forgetting his roots following the success and money he has earned. There was one particular comment that even asked him to remove ‘Mohammed’ from his name!

Some of the comments read:

“Are Shami Bhai dog ke sath pic mat lo ap Ek Muslim family se ho.” (translates to “Come on Shami bhai. Don’t post pictures with a dog because you are from a Muslim family.”)

“Cricket me come back karo yar kutte se khelna apna kam nhi hai shami.” (translates to “Make a comeback to cricket. Playing with dogs is not your job.”)

Religious bigots all over the internet seem to have taken a liking for Shami. However, the pacer has so far kept his dignified silence to the chagrin of those trollers.

What next?

The pacer is currently recovering from the injury he sustained in the Test series versus England. He was rested for the ODI series and looks to make a quick comeback to international cricket by next month.

Sportskeeda’s take

Dogs are the most loveable creatures. They forge the purest of friendships with all human beings and doesn’t judge whether the human is Muslim or Hindu. It gives unconditional love. And each and every human being has the right to express his love for any creature. No one should be judging an individual’s choices, more so, just for the sake of religion. When has religion ever come between the relationship of man and nature?