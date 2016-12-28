Mohammed Shami finds support back home

His native village with a predominant Muslim population stands up for the Indian fast bowler.

28 Dec 2016

“Shami is our pride and this controversy is simply aimed at harassing him”

A controversy kicked up by a section of people criticising Mohammed Shami for posting his wife’s picture wearing “an inappropriate dress” has brought the Indian pacer’s native village together. Residents of Sahaspur Alinagar have come out supporting their village hero in these trying circumstances.

The Indian pacer has the backing of his village, which has a predominantly Muslim population, with its residents labelling this whole issue as unnecessary. “Shami is our pride and this controversy is simply aimed at harassing him”, said Faisal, a resident of the village.

“We have seen the photos and there was nothing objectionable. People are trying to defame them for no reason”, claimed a graduate girl from the village.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in India’s dominant 4-0 win over England in the recently concluded test series. He is presently undergoing rehabilitation for sore knee which kept him out of the last two matches.

Previously, Shami hit back at clerics and fanatics who termed him as “un-Islamic” and advised them to appreciate his successes.

Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo... — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

The Indian fast bowler further defended the picture saying it was his personal life and he was the better judge of what’s good for his family. The same views were echoed as, “ Being a celebrity, they move in high profile parties and wearing such dresses is quite common there. We should not interfere in their personal life,” by Asifa, a college student from his native village.

Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai. — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

The majority of village residents believed that he has been representing over 20 crores Muslim population of the country and has made them proud. The natives plead that people should come out to support the fast bowler in this unnecessary controversy.

Akhtab, Shami’s uncle said that the entire village was behind his nephew and wanted those kicking up the controversy to let everyone live on their own.

However, a small section of people of the village criticised Shami for defaming the Islam religion but the overwhelming chorus of support showed by the majority of villagers suppressed those views comfortably.

