MS Dhoni as India's limited-overs captain: The Number's game

MS Dhoni is India’s most successful captain

Just like his retirement from Tests in 2014, MS Dhoni surprised everyone when he stepped down as the captain of Indian ODI and T20I team. He has captained India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is and has won an ICC World Cup, ICC World T20 and ICC Champions Trophy. With his decision to resign from captaincy, it is likely that the leadership reigns will be handed over to Virat Kohli ahead of the England series, for which MS Dhoni will be available for selection.

Let us take a look at some of the statistical highlights from MS Dhoni’s glorious captaincy reign in the limited-overs format.

1- MS Dhoni is the only captain to have led his team in all the 6 editions of World T20.

1- MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all the three major ICC limited-over tournaments (ICC World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC World T20).

1- MS Dhoni is the only player to captain at least 50 matches in each format.

1.486- 110 wins and 74 losses, MS Dhoni's win-loss record in ODIs, the best among India players to have led in at least 20 ODIs.

4- MS Dhoni has won four finals of limited-over tournaments involving five or more teams, the joint-highest for any captain along with Ricky Ponting.

8- MS Dhoni has won an ODI bilateral series against 8 Test playing nations. He failed to win a bilateral series against Bangladesh. Only Ricky Ponting has won a series against all the nine Test playing teams.

12- Number of times MS Dhoni remained unbeaten in successful chases as a T20I captain, the most by any player.

41- Number of T20Is won by India under MS Dhoni, the most by any captain around the world in this format.

43- Number of ODI series India played under MS Dhoni, the most by any Indian and the fourth highest overall.

70.83- MS Dhoni's batting average as a captain in India's ODI wins, the third-best by any captain around the world with at least 1000 runs. Only de Villiers and Sachin Tendulkar averaged higher than Dhoni.

72- Number of T20Is captained by MS Dhoni, the most by any captain.

110- Number of ODIs won by India under MS Dhoni, the most under any Indian captain. Only Ricky Ponting has more wins (165) than Dhoni as a captain of his national team.

126- Number of sixes hit by MS Dhoni as a captain in ODIs, the most by any captain.

199- Number of ODIs in which MS Dhoni has led India, the most by an India captain and the third-highest overall.

271- Number of ODIs played by MS Dhoni as a keeper-captain, the most by any player.

331- Matches captained by Dhoni across all formats, the most by any player.

1112- Runs scored by MS Dhoni in T20Is as a keeper-captain, the most by any cricketer. In fact, he is the only keeper-captain with over 1000 T20I runs.

6633- Runs scored by MS Dhoni in ODIs as a keeper-captain, the most by any keeper-captain in ODIs.