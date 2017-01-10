MS Dhoni says he will captain his IPL side and may even lead Jharkhand in future

Dhoni spoke about at the toss on Tuesday afternoon.

Dhoni resigned as the limited-overs captain last week

What’s the story?

Ahead of the start of the opening warm-up match between India A and England at the Cricket Club of India, skipper MS Dhoni has said he will lead his side in the Indian Premier League and will also perhaps captain his state side Jharkhand in the future.

Speaking at the toss to L Sivaramakrishnan, the 35-year-old said while it was his last game as captain in the Blue, he will lead the team in the franchise-based League and may also captain his state side in the future.

“It’s a special game, my last game as [India] captain but I’ll be captaining in IPL & probably Jharkhand as well”, Dhoni said at the toss.