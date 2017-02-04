MS Dhoni explains the importance of balancing studies and sports

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni visited Virender Sehwag’s international school to interact with students. It goes without saying that the students of the school were excited as the two stalwarts of the Indian team came together. Dhoni shared his own experiences as a student and talked about the importance of balancing studies and sports.

“School is one place where you don’t have a lot of pressures, it is one place where you can have a lot of fun,” said Dhoni.

He also stressed the importance of sports in one’s education by saying, “School is where you can get to know what it is that you are good at. So finding the right balance between studies and sports is important as then you will get to know what it is you are good at.”

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history and is known for his calm composure on the field. The former Indian captain visited Virender Sehwag’s school, Sehwag International School this past week.

The school which was founded in 2011 is situated 60 km from Delhi, and was a lifelong dream of Sehwag's father, who passed away in 2007

As MS Dhoni visited the school along with Sehwag, the students were tremendously excited over their arrival. During his interaction with the students, Dhoni talked about his very own experiences and offered a basic outlook about life.

The charming wicket-keeper batsman who is known for his “helicopter” shot stressed on the importance of process, and according to him, it helps the individual to progress in life. During his period of captaincy, he had repeatedly focussed on the process rather than on the result.

Dhoni also gave some useful batting and wicket-keeping tips to the students.

Dhoni, who has always stayed calm said that the fear of failure is as important as success and advised that one should work hard regardless of the situation. Dhoni also quoted his very experience by talking his selection in the team; he said that the process of selection is not his job and the number of hours he puts in training is his only concern.

He further related this with the academics by saying that studying should be students’ only worry and not the result.

With Dhoni’s visit to his school, the students at the Sehwag International School had the best encouragement they could get.

From giving tips about batting and keeping to sharing his own experiences, Dhoni surely would have created a better view about life in the students’ mind.