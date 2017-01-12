MS Dhoni is still the leader in this team, says Anil Kumble

The Indian coach also spoke about Dhoni's brilliant man management.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jan 2017, 20:45 IST

Anil Kumble speaks about Dhoni’s contribution when he stepped down

What’s the story?

Indian head coach Anil Kumble has said MS Dhoni would still be a prominent leader in the squad. He also added that the way Dhoni handled and managed the senior players in the squad was brilliant to watch and it was a lesson for everyone in the group. Dhoni, who replaced Kumble as the captain in all formats had to deal with a lot of senior players in the team, who were past their prime, and the coach hailed his efforts in managing his resources.

"The first phase was probably easy for me because I was old, it was easy for me to say 'MS take over'. It was difficult for me to continue at that time, the body was not willing but I thought it was the right time for me to leave as well. MS (Dhoni) was ready to take over Test captaincy," said Kumble ahead of the first ODI against England on Sunday.

"MS has been one of the best captains that we have had. Hats off to him and congratulations to him for what he has done as captain. Now looking forward to MS as the batsman and keeper and as a leader. He is still a leader in the team," Kumble added.

In case you didn’t know...

MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s Limited overs captain on January 4, and Virat Kohli was subsequently appointed the skipper in all the formats. Dhoni surprised everyone with this decision, but in many ways this decision defined the man, who never lets anyone know what goes on with him.

Also, it must be mentioned that over the past 12 months, the team has identified itself more with Virat Kohli and with the Champions Trophy coming up, it gives Kohli a chance to stamp his authority on the players even in the limited overs format.

The heart of the matter

Anil Kumble who was Dhoni’s predecessor remembered the contribution of the Jharkhand man when the team was undergoing transition. He spoke about how Dhoni managed the seniors but never allowed the younger players to be lost in the dressing room.

He also remembered how the then young wicket-keeper batsman managed to get the best out of the senior players which contributed to the team’s cause.

The former leg-spinner also spoke about the current team and said how almost everyone in the current setup barring Yuvraj Singh started their careers under MS Dhoni, and this is a testament to the type of transition Dhoni has been a part of.

Kumble also believes that Dhoni took this decision as he was a selfless man who does only what is right for the team. Further, he said that the time was right for Virat Kohli to assume charge across all formats.

What next?

Dhoni who would play under Virat Kohli for the first time, would love to contribute to the team’s cause both with the bat and behind the stumps. Te fact that he would not be under any captaincy pressure, should liberate him to play the aggressive game which became synonymous with the man when he started off his career.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The presence of Dhoni in the team would greatly benefit Virat Kohli the captain, as experience can never be substituted on a cricket field. According to coach Kumble, Dhoni still remains one of the main players in the ODI setup, and his batting would greatly benefit the team.