MS Dhoni: The Untold Story on Oscar long list for best feature film

Sushant Singh Rajput earned praise for his role

In what could be massive for Indian film industry as well as sports sector, the biopic on Indian limited overs skipper MS Dhoni has made it to the long list of 336 feature films eligible for the Oscars.

Apart from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, another biopic based on an Indian national Sarbjit has made it its way into the list.

The movie on MS Dhoni generated huge buzz in India as it showcased the inspirational journey of India's captain from a small town Ranchi to the dizzying heights of Indian cricket.

The movie is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is based entirely on the life of India's most successful captain, MS Dhoni. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the main character, along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.

The film reveals the entire journey of a young Dhoni and showcases the series of events and struggles which eventually culminates with him being a massive star in Indian cricket.

The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios and hit the screens on 30 September 2016. It became the widest released Bollywood movie as it was showcased in as many as 61 countries. Apart from Hindi, the movie was also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

The movie received a thumbs up both from the critics and the common public and raked in huge profits.

Owing to the huge success of the movie, it was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Jharkhand too made it tax-free and was then followed by Maharashtra when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared it tax-free on October 5.

The film was released on Friday, September 30, and made a huge opening of Rupees 213 million in the opening weekend.