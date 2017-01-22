MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva to be present at final ODI between India and England

India take on England in the 3rd ODI at Kolkata today

Photo credits: Indian Express

What’s the Story?

As India get ready to take on England in the final One Day International at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will have two extra fans in the form of his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva present in the stands to cheer him on. A felicitation ceremony has been organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for Dhoni in order to honour his achievements as captain of the Indian side. According to reports, Dhoni will be presented with a crystal memento, a shawl and other presents as a part of the ceremony.

In case you didn’t know...

MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the Indian limited overs side on January 4th and handed over his power to Virat Kohli. He captained India in 199 ODIs before making the decision. Kohli has already achieved a lot of success as captain as India defeated England in the first two ODIs of the 3 match series at Pune and Cuttack respectively. Both the ODIs saw over 350 runs scored and fans could expect another thriller today at Kolkata.

The heart of the matter

Dhoni rolled back the years in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack as he smashed his way to a magnificent knock of 134 off 122 deliveries with 10 fours and 6 huge sixes to his name. He was at his vintage best as he decimated the English bowling attack. Along with Yuvraj Singh, who also rolled back the years with a beastly performance put on a record-breaking stand of 256 for the 5th wicket. In the end, after a spirited chase by the English batsmen, India won the match by 15 runs to seal the 3 match ODI series 2-0.

What’s next?

Dhoni will be looking to put in another good performance today as Kohli’s Men in Blue will be looking to inflict a whitewash on the Englishmen in the 3rd and final ODI at the Eden Gardens. India will take on England in a 3 match T20I series which begins in Kanpur on January 26th.

Sportskeeda’s take

Dhoni’s contribution to Indian cricket has been massive as he has achieved a whole lot of success as captain of the side for over 9 years. He is the only captain in the history of cricket to have won the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and the ICC World T20. Having said this, he deserves all the recognition he receives, and we hope to see him continue performing well for the Men in Blue.