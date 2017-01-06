MSK Prasad believes we should respect MS Dhoni's decision to step down

The chairman of selectors also hailed Dhoni's leadership skills.

MSK Prasad called Dhoni a ‘natural leader’

What’s the story?

At a press conference to announce the Indian limited-overs squad for the England series, BCCI Chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, heaped praise on the outgoing skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“We know what Mahi is all about, he is a captain by nature, a leader from the front,” Prasad said. “Dhoni has expressed his opinion and we should respect that,” the selector added when asked why MS Dhoni was being replaced as the Indian skipper.

In case you didn’t know...

The BCCI is facing troubled times and the drama and confusion behind the delayed selection meeting is evidence of that fact. But the board, putting all matters aside, has been equivocal in thanking Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his service to Indian cricket as captain.

BCCI has released a video in tribute to MS Dhoni, showcasing some of the glorious heights Indian cricket has reached under his leadership.

VIDEO: A tribute to @msdhoni the #Captain...A look at some of the glorious moments under his captaincy https://t.co/o6Vb0oxSEt #Dhoni — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2017

And now, at the press conference, the Chairman of selectors was praiseworthy of the Jharkhand-born Indian skipper.

The heart of the matter

MSK Prasad addressed the media as he announced the Indian ODI and T20 squads in Mumbai while Virat Kohli was with the selection panel on Skype. Prasad, the former Indian wicketkeeper, responded to queries regarding the composition of Team India.

Yuvraj Singh made a comeback into the Indian ODI squad after 3 years. Prasad cited Yuvraj SIngh’s strong domestic performances and his ability to come good on a particular day as the reasons behind his inclusion in the squad.

MSK Prasad, however, put all the team-related queries thrown at him on hold for a while to hail the leadership skills of MS Dhoni.

What next?

Dhoni will play under Virat Kohli in the upcoming limited-overs series against England. It will be exciting to see how the pair combine in their new roles. MS Dhoni can express himself more freely as a player after being relieved of the captaincy duties while Kohli has shown that he is more than adept at shouldering responsibility.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ever since the news of Dhoni giving up the limited overs captaincy broke out, heartfelt messages expressing gratitude and thankfulness to the former skipper have flown in from every nook and corner of the country. The BCCI, now, is doing its bit to express its gratitude to the Indian great for his remarkable contributions to Indian cricket.

No words can sum up MS Dhoni’s charisma and his leadership skills. He is, after all, a true legend.