Mumbai edge past Hyderabad to reach Ranji Trophy semis

by IANS News 27 Dec 2016, 17:52 IST

Raipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Defending champions Mumbai sealed their semi-final berth in the Ranji Trophy cricket competition after defeating Hyderabad by 30 runs in their quarter-final tie at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 231, Hyderabad failed before a clinical bowling display from veteran all-rounder Abhishek Nayar (5/40) and promising left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil (5/64) to be skittled out for 201 in their second innings.

Resuming the final day at 121/7 and needing another 110 runs for a win, overnight batsmen B. Anirudh and C.V. Milind added 64 runs in the morning session to narrow the target to 47.

However, Nayar came to Mumbai's rescue yet again by striking twice in a space of three balls to leave Hyderabad reeling at 185/9.

The last-wicket pair of Anirudh and Ravi Kiran played out six overs, adding 16 runs but that wasn't enough for the Hyderabad side to cause an upset.

Anirudh remained unbeaten on 84 from 187 deliveries which included four hits to the fence and two over it.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 293 and 217 (Aditya Tare 57, Siddesh Lad 46, Md. Siraj 5/52, Chama Milind 2/25) beat Hyderabad 280 and 201 (B Anirudh 84 not out, Tanmay Agarwal 29, Abhishek Nayar 5/40, Vijay Gohil 5/64) by 30 runs.

