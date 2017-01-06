Munro stars as New Zealand win second T20 to claim series

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Jan 6 (IANS) Colin Munro became the third New Zealand player to score a Twenty20 international century as his side secured a 47-run victory and wrapped up their three-match series against Bangladesh with a game to spare here on Friday.

Munro blasted 101 (54 balls, seven fours and seven sixes) to join former captain Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill as New Zealand's other Twenty20 centurions. The hosts scored 195 for seven in their 20 overs at the Bay Oval ground. Bangladesh were bowled out for 148 in 18.1 overs, reports bdnews24.com.

The 29-year-old Munro combined with Tom Bruce (59 not out) in a 123-run partnership in 11.1 overs to threaten a total in excess of 200 before Bangladesh's bowlers pulled the run rate back towards the end of the innings.

The visitors were well placed at 104/3 in the 11th over of their reply but once Soumya Sarkar (39) and Sabbir Rahman (48) were dismissed, the momentum was sucked out of their run chase and they were bowled out for 148 in 18.1 overs.

New Zealand, who already had Guptill (hamstring) and Neil Broom (broken finger) out injured, also lost wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi to a groin strain when he pulled up chasing a ball in the eighth over, leaving Bruce to take over behind the stumps.

Munro raced to 50 from 31 balls but flicked the switch in the 13th over when he belted off-spinner Mahmudullah for 28 runs to move from 64 to 92.

He brought up his century when he pushed the ball back past Mashrafe Mortaza for a single on his 52nd delivery, having hit seven boundaries and seven sixes, but was dismissed shortly after when he nicked behind off Rubel Hossain.

Rubel finished with figures of 3-37 and was on a hat-trick at one stage, having bowled Colin De Grandhomme on the final delivery of his third over, the 17th, and Jimmy Neesham on the first ball of his fourth, the 20th.

The final game of the series is at the same venue on Sunday.

