Muslim cleric raises objection to Mohammed Shami's wife's dress

Shami took to Twitter to slam his critics but that doesn't seem to have put an end to the controversy.

Muslim clerics have now waded into the controversy surrounding Shami and his wife

The Mohammed Shami incident that we had reported earlier seems to be never-ending as a Muslim cleric has now spoken on the issue and raised objections on the outfit being worn by Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan. In a picture that was put up on social media, Jahan is seen wearing a sleeveless dress, and she along with her husband have been facing criticism for not following Muslim traditions.

The cleric has now condemned the cricketer and his wife for not following Islamic traditions, and criticised the fast bowler for allowing his wife to wear attire that supposedly goes against Islamic teachings.

"I don't think it is a controversial matter, but yes it is condemnable. Taking Islam into context, this is not correct. Being a Muslim he should have remembered that women should be fully covered as per Islam," said Hina Zaheer as reported by BFirst.in.

Another scholar Umer Ilyas also opined on the matter and didn’t mince his words, stating that the dignity of a woman should not be compromised in the name of personal freedom. He was disappointed at the whole incident and felt that women should dress appropriately by covering their bodies, as per Islam.

"As per Islam, women should fully cover their bodies. One has the freedom to wear anything, this is their personal matter, but the best costume is the one which fully covers one's body," Ilyas remarked.

Earlier, Shami had posted a photo of his family on social media, where he was seen along with his wife, who is wearing a sleeveless outfit. This attracted huge criticism and the photo was termed ‘anti-Islamic’ by several of his fans. The picture, which was put up on Facebook, also received derogatory comments with Muslim fanatics saying that the cricketer should be aware of what his wife is wearing and abide by Islamic traditions.

Cricketers including Mohammed Kaif, though, were quick in coming out to support the Bengal pacer and condemned the shameful comments.

The UP-born pacer hit back at his critics with a stern reply and took to Twitter to slam the fanatics and those criticising him. The Indian bowler also asked his critics to not interfere in his personal life.

The 26-year-old fast bowler is out of the Indian team due to a knee injury and is hoping to make a comeback soon.