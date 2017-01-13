New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Stats: Shakib Al Hasan scores highest individual score, Bangladesh post second highest Test score

All the numbers from Day 2 of the Wellington Test.

Shakib Al Hasan was the hero for Bangladesh

Bangladesh put in one of the best batting performance in their 17-year test history on Friday, amassing a massive score of 542 for 7 on Day 2 of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Beginning the day at 154 for 3, the visitors pairing of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim pummelled the Kiwi attack to all corners of the ground and put in a strong performance after a disappointing outing in the limited-overs series.

Here are the stats from the day’s play:

1-With his innings of 217, Shakib Al Hasan broke the Bangladeshi record for the highest individual Test score, going past Tamim Iqbal’s score of 206 that he made against Pakistan at Khulna.

3-During the course of that innings, Shakib became the third Bangladesh batsman to make 3000 Test runs. Iqbal and Habibul Bashar are the other batsmen to have reached that mark.

1-This is the first time that 4 out of the Top 6 Bangladesh batsmen have put up 50+ scores in an innings. In this case, Shakib, Mominul Haque, Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim all put in scores in excess of 50.

4-The stand of 359 runs between Shakib and Rahim is now the 4th highest 5th wicket partnership in the history of Test cricket. The stand is also Bangladesh’s highest in their Test history.

2-Shakib and Rahim’s 359-run partnership is only the second instance when a Bangladesh pair has put on 300+ runs in Test cricket.

2-Bangaldesh’s score of 542 for 7 is now their second highest total away from home. Their highest score overseas came against Sri Lanka at Galle, when they made 638.

5-Shakib’s score of 217 and Rahim’s score of 159 on the Day 2 is now the fifth instance when two players, batting at Number 5 and 6 have made 150+ scores.