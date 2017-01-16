New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Stats: Bangladesh create embarrassing history, Williamson creates Kiwi record

All the numbers from the final day of the Wellington Test.

Shakib Al Hasan misfiring in the second innings cost the Tigers badly

New Zealand pulled one of the most unexpected yet thrilling wins on Monday, defeating Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Resuming the day at 66 for 3, the visitors were bundled out for 160 and then led by a captain’s knock from Kane Williamson, chased down 217 in under 40 overs to complete a remarkable come-from-behind win.

Here are all the numbers from the day:

1-Bangladesh have now become the team to have lost a Test match after having scored the highest first innings total. They made 595 for 8 declared in their first innings and yet succumbed to a 7-wicket loss.

231-New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson averages a staggering 231 in while chasing at home.

9-Number of years after which New Zealand have successfully chased a target above 200.Incidentally, the last instance also came against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

3-Today was the third instance when a team successfully chased a total in excess of 200 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

3-Williamson’s century on Monday is now his third in the fourth innings of a Test, which is the most for a Kiwi in the final innings.

4-The New Zealand skipper’s ton was also the fourth fastest while chasing a total in Test history.

2-New Zealand reached the target of 217 in 39.4 overs at a rate of 5.47. This is now the second fastest chase in Test history in terms of run rate. England hold the record, when they got to 204 at a rate of 5.77 against South Africa in 1993.

More to follow...