Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Stats: Bangladesh create embarrassing history, Williamson creates Kiwi record

All the numbers from the final day of the Wellington Test.

by Shankar Narayan @shanky11173
Stats 16 Jan 2017, 10:34 IST
Shakib Al Hasan misfiring in the second innings cost the Tigers badly

New Zealand pulled one of the most unexpected yet thrilling wins on Monday, defeating Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Resuming the day at 66 for 3, the visitors were bundled out for 160 and then led by a captain’s knock from Kane Williamson, chased down 217 in under 40 overs to complete a remarkable come-from-behind win.

Here are all the numbers from the day:

 1-Bangladesh have now become the team to have lost a Test match after having scored the highest first innings total. They made 595 for 8 declared in their first innings and yet succumbed to a 7-wicket loss.


231-New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson averages a staggering 231 in while chasing at home.

9-Number of years after which New Zealand have successfully chased a target above 200.Incidentally, the last instance also came against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

3-Today was the third instance when a team successfully chased a total in excess of 200 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

3-Williamson’s century on Monday is now his third in the fourth innings of a Test, which is the most for a Kiwi in the final innings.

4-The New Zealand skipper’s ton was also the fourth fastest while chasing a total in Test history.

2-New Zealand reached the target of 217 in 39.4 overs at a rate of 5.47. This is now the second fastest chase in Test history in terms of run rate. England hold the record, when they got to 204 at a rate of 5.77 against South Africa in 1993.

More to follow...


Cricket Kane Williamson Bangladesh New Zealand New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2016
Fetching more content...