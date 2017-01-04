Now a wet outfield at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a thing of the past

The Bengaluru Stadium becomes the first cricket stadium in the world to have the subsurface aeration system.

04 Jan 2017

The new drainage system will ensure that the outfield dries up rapidly.

What’s the story

The Karnataka State Cricket Association(KSCA) unveiled a state-of-the-art drainage system at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The new system will dry the outfield in a matter of minutes.

The new facilities consist of the subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered system designed to ensure rapid drying of the outfield. This will make sure that a wet outfield does not result in abandoning a cricket match.

In case you didn’t know

The India – South Africa test match in 2015 at the M. Chinnaswamy had to face the wrath of a wet outfield. Four days of the match had to be called off due to a wet outfield. This, in spite of the rain falling only on the evening of the first day of the match with no rain on any of the next four days. The idea of having a world class drainage system immediately set in after the incident.

KSCA has always had the reputation of being one of the most progressive and forward thinking cricket bodies in India. It has a long list of achievements to be proud of. Solar panels to generate electricity, a sewage treatment plant, and waste management facilities have already been installed at the Chinnaswamy.

The heart of the matter

The drainage system, that has been developed by SubAir and installed by Great Sports Infra, has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.25 crore. The drained water from the outfield will be stored in a tank. The water from the tank will then be reused for upkeep and maintenance of the stadium.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the first cricket stadium in the world with a next-generation surface drainage stadium. The stadium now finds itself in an elite company of iconic stadiums all over the world such as the Wembley, to enjoy these facilities.

What next?

Administrators of all sporting bodies, in India and globally, should ensure that the on-field action is not affected by their lack of actions. Rain is something which is not under their control but the cancellation of a match due to wet outfield can most certainly be avoided by their active intervention.

Sportskeeda's take

The sun shines brightly and still a wet outfield forced cancellation of play. India vs West Indies Test match at Trinidad and South Africa vs New Zealand Test match at Durban were such instances which baffled and frustrated everyone including millions of cricket fans. These situations could have been very easily avoided if a timely action would have been taken.

We should ensure that such situations do not come up again. We congratulate KSCA on taking such a progressive step towards infrastructure development and thus setting a benchmark for others to follow.