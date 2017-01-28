Predicted XI for India for the 2nd T20I against England

India's possible playing XI for Nagpur T20I.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 15:55 IST

After losing the opening T20I in Kanpur comprehensively, India will now need to win in Nagpur in the second T20I against England in order to take the series into a decider at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru next week.

Here’s a possible playing XI that India may play in the game:

1.KL Rahul

The Indian opener has just not got going in coloured clothing against England, having made a combined total fo 24 runs in 3 matches and in the opening T20I at Kanpur made a mere 8 runs, thereby exposing the rest of the batting line-up early once again.

While there is no doubting Rahul’s potential with the bat, it will be important for him to get some runs under his belt in the next two games, considering it will be the last bit of limited-overs cricket he will play before the Champions Trophy in June.