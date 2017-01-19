Pune Supergiants pick Mayank Agarwal from Delhi Daredevils

This will be the batsman's third IPL franchise.

Mayank Agarwal did not have the greatest of times with the Delhi Daredevils

What’s the story?

Karnataka right-hander Mayank Aggarwal has swapped teams for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and will be seen playing for the Rising Pune Supergiants and not for the Delhi Daredevils.

In case you missed it...

Ahead of the IPL Auctions to be held on the 5th of February in Bengaluru, the second trading window commenced last Friday and it will go on the 20th of January 2017.

The heart of the matter

Agarwal had not had the best of times in the League, having amassed a mere 788 runs in 50 matches at a Strike-Rate of 124.48. During his stint with the Daredevils, Agarwal failed to strike it big with the bat, scoring 355 runs in 21 matches that included two half-centuries.

The Pune Supergiants will be the third franchise Agarwal will play for in his IPL career. His best performance came for his first franchise- the Royal Challengers Bangalore- during the 2012 season, when he made an unbeaten 64.

What’s next?

Agarwal had a good time with the bat in 2015, when he represented the India A side, where at the top of the order he made some consistent scores, which had a few speak about a possible call-up to the Indian side.

If he can excel with the Pune Supergiants, then he could once come back in reckoning and what could help is the fact he would be around the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni etc from whom he could learn how to rack up consistent scores.

Sportskeeda’s take

The addition of Agarwal will bolster the middle-order batting for the Pune-based side, who also have the likes of Saurabh Tiwary, with Rahane and Dhoni in the team and with Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis being in the overseas experience, they will surely have enough batting arsenal to pose a good challenge to the opposition.