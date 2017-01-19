R Ashwin compares Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Ashwin revealed it in a rapid fire round for the BCCI.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni often indulge in a game of football during practice

What’s the story?

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out with interesting parallels for his fellow Indian teammates, comparing the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi respectively.

"Virat Kohli I think is Cristiano Ronaldo. MS Dhoni is (similar to) Lionel Messi — in terms of character and the calmness that he exhibits," Ashwin said in a Rapid Fire round for the BCCI’s handle.

In case you missed it...

Ashwin is not the first cricketer to compare Kohli to Ronaldo in any form. Post that sensational chase against England in Pune, former England captain Nasser Hussain also compared the cricketer with the modern-day superstar.

The heart of the matter

The 30-year-old also compared Yuvraj Singh with Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres and compared himself with former Arsenal player Andrey Arshavin.

"I think Andrey Arshavin (former Russia and Arsenal star) resembles me, not in terms of looks but names probably. Yuvraj Singh is Fernando Torres who sticks around the D and rise to get a header in," he added.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see cricketers come out and speak about who is the worst footballer in the present side and give details about why they are as bad as they are.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is great to see cricketers come out and speak about the other side of their lives, which they don’t normally reveal because of their busy work schedules.