Ravichandran Ashwin keeps his tricks up his sleeves, feels Adam Zampa

by Tushar Garg News 09 Jan 2017, 21:39 IST

What’s the story?

Australia’s young leg-spinner Adam Zampa stated that Ravichandran Ashwin did not give him much advice when the two players shared the same dressing room in the IPL. “I don’t think he (Ashwin) wants to give too much away,” Cricket Australia quoted the Aussie as saying.

Zampa felt that even the Australian skipper Steve Smith did not get an opportunity to face Ashwin’s variations in the nets. The 24-year-old leggie said, “I think the way Ashwin bowled in the nets, you ask someone like Smithy (Steve Smith) or guys that you can tell he’s going to come up against in international cricket. I think there was one net session to Smithy where he just bowled leggies for an hour.”

Ashwin, Smith, and Zampa played for the Pune franchise in the 2016 edition of the IPL.

In case you didn’t know...

Adam Zampa had a good IPL last year. His match figures of 6/19 are the second best figures by any bowler in the history of the IPL. The leg-spinner could be in line for a Test debut against India when the Kangaroos visit the Asian subcontinent next month for a four Test-match series.

The heart of the matter

R Ashwin has been influential in India’s rise to the top of the Test rankings. The Indian team has been dominant in the longest format of the game remaining unbeaten throughout 2016. Ashwin was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year for his sensational performances with the red ball.

Adam Zampa, meanwhile, has been hailed as a bright prospect for Australian cricket. The 24-year-old leggie could prove to be the solution to Australia’s spinning woes. Comparisons have been made between the young leg-spinner and the Indian great Anil Kumble with regards to their similar style of bowling and the modus operandi they employ to work out a batsman.

What next?

Australia’s tour of India beginning February 23 could prove to be the litmus test for the young Australian. Zampa has won many admirers with his performances in the limited overs format but the 24-year-old’s credentials with the red ball are still in doubt as a first class average of over 50 would suggest.

The Australian spinners will have to perform out of their skin if they are to pose a challenge to India at home.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ashwin is the world’s number one Test bowler. The Indian spinner’s tactic of not giving anything away clearly demonstrates his hunger to be at the top of the bowlers’ rankings.