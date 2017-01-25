Rahul Dravid to be conferred with a doctorate by Bangalore University on Friday

Dravid will be the only one who will be getting it from the University this year.

This will be the second University that will confer Dravid with a doctorate

What’s the story?

Former India captain Rahul Dravid will be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Bangalore University at the 52nd Annual Convocation in the city on Friday. This is the second university which is awarding the India A and Under-19 coach with the doctorate after the Gulbarga University had conferred it on him in 2014.

In case you didn’t know..

In 2014, Dravid was conferred with the doctorate by the Gulbarga University along with Union Minster of State K H Muniyappa and Minister for Minority Welfare Qamarul Islam and 9 others.

The heart of the matter

The Vice-Chancellor of the University B Thimme Gowda said that the 44-year-old would be the only one who will receive the doctorate this year and added that they had spoken to his mother Pushpa, who was the lecturer in architecture at the University for several years, about this.

“Dravid will be the only personality to be conferred with a doctorate this year.We have reached out to his mother about our decision,” he said.

He will be only the second cricketer to get the doctorate from the University after Gundappa Vishwanath.

What’s next?

This could just be the start for the 44-year-old cricketer and he may well be receiving a few more doctorates from other universities from around the country in the upcoming few years.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is indeed a matter of great honour for Dravid and his family to be conferred with the doctorate by his home University and rest assure that all of them will be present that day to see the legend being conferred with the award.