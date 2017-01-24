Rahul Dravid helped me improve my game says Hardik Pandya

Pandya averages above 53 in ODIs

by Debdoot Das News 24 Jan 2017, 17:36 IST

Hardik Pandya

What’s the story?

Indian cricket team star Hardik Pandya has come a long way from his below par performances at the World T20 last year and has credited legend Rahul Dravid for the dramatic turnaround in his limited overs career.

“After the (T20) World Cup, I had a slight reality check, on how I can improve my game,” Pandya said ahead of India’s first of three T20Is against England.

“The Australia tour was pretty important for me, where I learnt lots of things about my game. Rahul Dravid helped me a lot, talking to me about my game, and the mental things, where I have to always be there in the game.”

In case you did not know..

The young all-rounder has come good with the bat in the last few One-Day Internationals for India including the recent New Zealand and England series. He has had scores in mid-thirties and then in the last three outings he has scored an unbeaten 40 a 19 not out and a 56.

He also has a strong average of 53.33 in ODIs after seven matches and looked to be in fine hitting form at Eden Gardens where India lost narrowly to England.

He hasn’t played in a T20 since the semi-finals of the World T20 in 2016. For the record, he averages just 11.14 in the format.

The heart of the matter

After a horrendous World T20 last year, Hardik Pandya has improved by leaps and bounds and is coming good with both the bat and the ball for the Indian team. He has credited Indian cricket team legend Rahul Dravid for the turnaround.

He said he got a reality check after the world event and then some games against Australia for the India A side helped him. Rahul Dravid who is the India A coach helped him with his technique and mentally.

What’s next?

Hopefully, Pandya will be able to carry his new found form into the three T20s against England starting from January 26th. If he does it will give more stability to the Indian batting lower down. Also, his batting form has helped his confidence with the ball and Pandya surely will look do well with the leather too.

Sportskeeda’s take

The 23-year-old has loads of potential and talent to come good at the international arena. Just that he has to stay calm and focus on the things that he needs to improve as a cricketer. If he puts in the hard yards he can become one of the very best all rounder that India have ever produced.