Rahul Dravid rejects doctorate from Bangalore University

He was supposed to be conferred upon with the doctorate on Friday.

Dravid is currently the coach of India’s U-19 side

Former Indian captain and current U-19 coach Rahul Dravid has rejected the doctorate which was to be conferred upon him by Bangalore University at their annual convocation on January 27th.

“While thanking the university for recognizing him, (Dravid) has in all humility declined to accept the honorary degree," said the Vice-Chancellor B Thimme Gowda.

"He has conveyed that he would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sport rather than receiving an honorary degree," he continued.

Bangalore University’s 52nd annual convocation was to be held on Friday, and Dravid was to be conferred upon with the doctorate along with two other personalities whose name has not yet been revealed.

In 2014, Dravid was conferred with the doctorate by the Gulbarga University along with Union Minster of State K H Muniyappa and Minister for Minority Welfare Qamarul Islam and 9 others.

Arguably one of the greatest ever batsman to have played for India, Rahul Dravid has never shied away from hard work, and this was seen when he took on the field, and when he was off the field as well.

Apparently, he did not attend the ceremony which was organised by Gulbarga University back in 2014 at their convocation ceremony where he was supposed to be conferred upon with a doctorate

The hard-worker that he is, Dravid will surely go on to earn his doctorate degree in the field of sports. He gained a lot of respect from all over the world for being conferred upon with this title and garnered a lot more respect after rejecting it and saying that he wants to earn it.

He is currently giving all his attention to the development of the youngsters in the Indian U-19 and India A teams, and with the way the teams are performing, we are sure that he will stay on as a coach for a long time.