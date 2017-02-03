Ramiz Raja to cast Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in his first venture as a film producer

Ramiz Raja played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for Pakistan

by Sounak Mullick
03 Feb 2017

What's the news?

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja was a busy man inside the commentary box after he bid adieu to the 22-yards, but he has been recently involved in a new field of work. He is about to start his new venture in the film industry and has already cast Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in his first and upcoming film as a producer.

The lead actress of the flick is yet to be decided, but the front-runners for the role are Indian actress Katrina Kaif and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan. Speaking to Geo News, he said, "Actresses like Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif have immense talent; it is my wish to cast them in the movie."

It was informed by Ramiz that the film will portray the eradication of terrorism through the hands of cricket with action and suspense being the main attraction of the film. Ramiz Raja previously caught the eye of the viewers during his special performance during the Bollywood film “Dishoom.”

In case you didn’t know...

A few days back, Raja was in news due to his tweet following the Australian Open final which was not telecasted in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has become a sports unfriendly nation since no channel showed the epic final of Australian Open between Rodger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Ramiz Raja was a pivotal figure in the Pakistani batting line having made his international debut in 1984 and played his last match in 1997. He played 198 ODIs and scored 5841 runs including 9 centuries. The right-hander also featured in 57 Tests for the Asian giants and has 2 tonnes under his name in the longer version.

The heart of the matter

Sanjay Dutt has been cast as the lead in the upcoming film

Sanjay Dutt is yet to feature in a film after he was released from jail but has been frequently in the headlines for a proposed biopic on his controversial life. It is learned as per various reports that Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Dutt in the much-awaited film.

Dutt is very popular Bollywood actor and is widely known around the globe for his works in the film “Munna Bha M.B.B.S” and its sequel “Lagey Raho Munna Bhai.”

Parallels from history

Previously, Moshin Khan, a former Pakistani cricketer tried his luck in the Mumbai film industry after his playing career and featured in several movies as an actor.

Sportskeeda take

It will be interesting to see how Ramiz fares in the glamorous industry as a producer amongst the ever rising competition in Bollywood. We, at Sportskeeda, wish him all the best.