Ramiz Raja trolled over his tweet on the recent Australian Open final
Ramiz Raja was mercilessly trolled for expressing his frustration over no live telecast of the Australian Open in Pakistan
What’s the story?
Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja took to Twitter to express his frustration over Pakistan TV broadcasters not showing the Tennis match live in the country.
Raja’s tweet read as,
While Raja’s countrymen showed solidarity with the Tweet, the Indian Twitterati left no stone unturned to troll the noted Pakistani commentator mercilessly.
In case you didn’t know
While fans all over the world gushed over their star Roger Federer’s 18th and historic grand slam title and Nadal’s equivalently amazing comeback performance, Tennis lovers in Pakistan were left upset.
While millions of people worldwide were hooked to their television screens on January 29 to witness Roger Federer play against Rafael Nadal, it seems that not all countries enjoyed the opportunity to watch the telecast live, including Pakistan.
In South Asian countries, the epic rivalry was live on Sony 6, but as per Tweeple, the channel was unavailable on cable. Ramiz Raja brought this resentment to notice.
The heart of the matter
Raja, in his lament of no live telecast of the Australia Open Final in Pakistan, was taunted about Pakistan cricket team’s poor performance against India, as well as perceived lack of electricity. Raja, who played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for Pakistan, became the butt of all jokes and Indians turned his tweet into a running joke.
While some said that Pakistan did not broadcast the final live since it may have been busy broadcasting shows on bombing, others made fun of the former cricketer by saying that Raja would not have understood the game of tennis anyway.
Reactions
Here are the comments his tweet received.
Sportskeeda’s Take
Raja – the former cricketer-turned-commentator – has often been targeted for his faux pas and sometimes, incomprehensible comments on cricket during commentary. While he may just have been venting his frustration and nothing more, the 54-year-old would surely not have expected to get trolled in return.
It will be interesting to see if anyone from the Pakistan cricket fraternity hits back at the trolls by Indians. Meanwhile, it is time we act a bit more responsibly and not troll our neighbours when totally unnecessary.