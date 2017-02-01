Ramiz Raja trolled over his tweet on the recent Australian Open final

Ramiz Raja was mercilessly trolled for expressing his frustration over no live telecast of the Australian Open in Pakistan

Tweets 01 Feb 2017, 18:24 IST

Raja was trolled mercilessly on Twitter

What’s the story?

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja took to Twitter to express his frustration over Pakistan TV broadcasters not showing the Tennis match live in the country.

Raja’s tweet read as,

Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final..shameful .. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 29, 2017

While Raja’s countrymen showed solidarity with the Tweet, the Indian Twitterati left no stone unturned to troll the noted Pakistani commentator mercilessly.

@iramizraja my thoughts exactly - bizarre that ptv sports is showing repeat telecast of a lost series but not tennis — Kash Hussain (@KashHussain) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja indeed!! The only reason we're suffering in sports is our own impotence towards betterment. — Muaaz Hassan (@Maxify007) January 30, 2017

In case you didn’t know

While fans all over the world gushed over their star Roger Federer’s 18th and historic grand slam title and Nadal’s equivalently amazing comeback performance, Tennis lovers in Pakistan were left upset.

While millions of people worldwide were hooked to their television screens on January 29 to witness Roger Federer play against Rafael Nadal, it seems that not all countries enjoyed the opportunity to watch the telecast live, including Pakistan.

In South Asian countries, the epic rivalry was live on Sony 6, but as per Tweeple, the channel was unavailable on cable. Ramiz Raja brought this resentment to notice.

The heart of the matter

Raja, in his lament of no live telecast of the Australia Open Final in Pakistan, was taunted about Pakistan cricket team’s poor performance against India, as well as perceived lack of electricity. Raja, who played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for Pakistan, became the butt of all jokes and Indians turned his tweet into a running joke.

While some said that Pakistan did not broadcast the final live since it may have been busy broadcasting shows on bombing, others made fun of the former cricketer by saying that Raja would not have understood the game of tennis anyway.

Reactions

Here are the comments his tweet received.

Don't make excuses. Seedha bol, bijli nahin thi pic.twitter.com/dcvRBVbonC — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja dekh lete to bhi kaun si smj aane vali thi — HMParty (@TNP_India) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja dekhte kis pe? Saare tv to Hindustaan se match haarne ke baad fod diye they!!! — Madhukar Tiwari (@MadhukarTiwari4) January 31, 2017

@iramizraja if they telecast the match it still requires the electricity... — atish patel (@Atish027) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja my Raja... migrate to La La Land — | DeeJay | (@deejay_blr) January 30, 2017

Sportskeeda’s Take

Raja – the former cricketer-turned-commentator – has often been targeted for his faux pas and sometimes, incomprehensible comments on cricket during commentary. While he may just have been venting his frustration and nothing more, the 54-year-old would surely not have expected to get trolled in return.

It will be interesting to see if anyone from the Pakistan cricket fraternity hits back at the trolls by Indians. Meanwhile, it is time we act a bit more responsibly and not troll our neighbours when totally unnecessary.