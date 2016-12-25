Ravichandran Ashwin asks fans not to tag his wife, attempts to clear air over relationship with MS Dhoni

Ashwin tries to dismiss talks of rift with MS Dhoni

Indian ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes in speaking his mind, and he is one of the few Indian players who is an active user of Twitter and bares his emotion on the social site.

Days after he received the ICC Award for Best Test Cricketer, Ashwin found himself in the eye of a storm on social media when he did not mention the contribution of MS Dhoni in his cricketing career.

This irked Dhoni fans who took to Twitter and criticised the off-spinner for being opportunist and not respecting the contribution of his ODI captain.

However, the Tamil Nadu man today appealed to Twitteratis to not tag his wife Prithi, in any of the posts aimed at him.

“One small request, please do not tag my wife in all your funny tweets. She has better things to look after, although I am over it,” tweeted Ashwin on Sunday.

Ashwin who posted a thank you message after receiving the award praised Virat Kohli and gave a pass to MS Dhoni. This prompted widespread speculations about the relationship of the two players, who have spent many years donning the same colours, both for the National team and their IPL franchises.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my family. I’d like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I’d also like to thank the support staff for our success. We’ve had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys,” Ashwin had said.

However, in an attempt to douse the fire, the feisty player retweeted a tweet from a fan, with the hope that this would kill all speculations about their relationship.

@msdhoni ne ye matter notice bhi ni kiya hoga bt ye social media na do bhaiyon ko bhi dhushman bnade @ashwinravi99 take a chill pill — Priyam Srivastava (@PriyamS15642036) December 24, 2016

Both Dhoni and Ashwin would now turn up for India in their blue jersey and then would go on to play for IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants. It would be interesting to see how Dhoni uses his ace off-spinner against a beleaguered England team.

However, the England ODI team is a very different outfit compared to their Test squad and this tussle promises to be an engaging one.

The first of the three ODIs begin on January 15.