Ravindra Jadeja and his wife involved in road accident

The accident took place on Friday

by Debdoot Das Breaking 29 Jan 2017, 00:11 IST

Ravindra Jadeja’s car (left) Preeti Sharma (right) (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

What’s the story?

Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki have survived a road accident which happened on Friday in Jamnagar according to reports in the television.

The star cricketer’s car apparently crashed against a two-wheeler which was being driven by a lady named Preeti Sharma who is studying at Jamnagar’s Vidyasagar Institute.

Reportedly after the incident, Jadeja took the girl to a nearby hospital for the treatment. Preeti sustained minor injuries but it isn’t quite clear if the accident was due to Jadeja’s fault or not.

In case you did not know..

Jadeja currently is enjoying some time off from his national team commitments as he and his fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, were rested from the ongoing India-England T20I series.

While Ashwin and Jadeja have been the mainstays of India’s spin attack for some time now, the Virat Kohli-led side are trying to look into some other options too before the Champions Trophy in June in England.

Ashwin didn’t have a good ODI series against England, where he got just three wickets from three outings giving away more than 60 runs each time. Jadeja, on the other hand, picked four wickets in three games but at 5.23 was the most economical bowler of the series.

They were replaced in the T20 side by leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Parvez Rasool.

The heart of the matter

After the accident, Jadeja reportedly took the girl to a nearby hospital for treatment. The girl suffered only minor injuries.

What’s next?

We have to wait and see what happens next? If there will be an enquiry into the incident or not. Jadeja surely would not want much fuss about it as there a few tough series coming up. He would ideally want a peaceful time off and get back wholeheartedly into the game.

He has been India’s one of the best spinners in the last two years or so and his fans would want him to continue the same way.

Sportskeeda’s take

Well, if the girl hasn’t lodged any complaint as of now, there would be no further impacts of it on Jadeja but if an enquiry takes place and he is found guilty, he could be handed a hefty fine.