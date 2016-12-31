RCB batsman Sachin Baby announces his wedding in a unique manner

Baby plays for RCB in the IPL

What’s the story?

While the attention of Indian media busy on the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma engagement rumours, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Kerala batsman Sachin Baby silently announced his wedding in a unique way.

The video of the Kerala batsman proposing his fiance and the announcement of the wedding date has gone viral since being uploaded on Youtube. The video has been viewed close to 1.5 lakh times on the Internet and became one of the trending videos on YouTube.

In case you didn’t know...

Sachin Baby has been one of Kerala’s batting mainstays ever since he made his debut for the state in 2009. He was initially picked by the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the IPL and later moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Baby featured in the RCB playing XI on several occasions in the 2016 edition.

Baby has been dating Anna Chandy, a BDS graduate for more than a year and the pair have decided to tie the knot on January 5, 2017. Baby announced his engagement with Anna in a manner that will melt the hearts of fans.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned earlier, the 28-year-old cricketer proposed to Anna on the cricket field and posted the video of it on Youtube. The video begins with Baby thanking his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, the administrative board of his state side, Kerala Cricket Association and Sachin Tendulkar fans.

Baby and his fiance in their now viral video

Baby, who was padded up and walked in to bat at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi, had his fiance running in and bowling to him. The cricketer was clean bowled by his soon-to-be wife on the field and metaphorically.

What next?

Baby, then went on his knees and proposed to Anna who accepted the proposal. The duo are set to tie the knot on January 5, 2017, at St. Sebastian’s Church in Thodupuzha, Kerala.

Both of them appeared wearing an RCB jersey and were lying on the cricket ground in Bollywood style with the trademark IPL trumpet sound in the background when the video came to an end.

Sportskeeda’s take

Just like the batsmen improvising to meet the demands of the modern day game, Baby decided to take it to a whole new level and proposed his girlfriend in an innovative manner.

This is one of the most touching proposals one can ever see. With their wedding just a week away, let us take a moment and wish the pair good luck for their future.