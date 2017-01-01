Religious fanatics outraged over Mohammed Kaif’s Tweet

After Mohammed Shami, it is Mohammad Kaif who has been victimised by religious bigotry.

by Umaima Saeed News 01 Jan 2017, 17:36 IST

Mohammad Kaif was one of India’s best fielders

What’s the Story?

Fanatics were seen outraged in their comments on Mohammad Kaif’s latest Twitter picture in which the former India International endorsed the “Surya Namaskar” as a perfect workout for the physical system and called it his “fitness funda.” The comments which followed claimed that the “Surya namaskar” is un-Islamic.

In case you didn’t know

Only 6 days ago, fanatics bashed India International Mohammed Shami for uploading a picture with his wife without hijab and for not ‘covering’ her properly. Comments such as “sharam karo sar aap ek muslim ho bibi ko parde me rakho” (Be ashamed Sir, you’re a Muslim and you should keep your wife behind curtains) were seen.

This time around, the victim of increasing religious bigotry was Mohammad Kaif.

The Heart of the Matter

On 30th December 2016, Mohammad Kaif tweeted a picture of himself performing the Surya Namaskar, which is a gesture of showing gratitude to the sun. It is a set of 12 yoga asanas which bring your body, breath and mind together. He described it as a complete workout for the physical system and a comprehensive exercise form which does not need any equipment. Kaif soon became a victim of hate-mongering and was accused of defying Islamic traditions.

"Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement."

"surya namaskar is 100% prohibited in Islam we can't down our before anyone except Allah its requirement of iman bro"

"kabi namaaz padne ki pics lagaai ?? (Have you ever uploaded a picture of yourself reading the namaaz)"

The former India U-19 captain, however, refused to back down and informed his haters that a physical exercise had nothing to do with religion.

The wise ones suggested that the Kaif performed the exercise but recited Islamic verses.

SportsKeeda’s Take

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Kaif are not the only victims of such radicalism. And they certainly won’t be the last either. Indian sportswomen like Tania Sachdev, Dipika Pallikal, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, to name a few, even run dedicated pages for the purpose of their objectification and shaming. Losses on the pitch and social media presence, both are accompanied by despicable comments from easily offended fans.

It will be interesting to note if anyone from the cricket fraternity hits back at Kaif’s haters or considers it a matter not worthy of reaction.