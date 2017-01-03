Reports: Kyle Abbott to leave South Africa and sign for Hampshire on a Kolpak deal

The tall seamer is expected to announce his retirement later this month to sign for Hampshire.

by rohit sankar News 03 Jan 2017, 13:47 IST

Abbott had spoken about enjoying being part of the Test team last week before the Sri Lankan series



What's the story?

Cricket South Africa must have woken up to a nightmare as ESPNCricinfo revealed details of Kyle Abbott's proposed deal with Hampshire as a long-term Kolpak player. The article published on the website states that Abbott is expected to announce his retirement from International Cricket later this month.

The fast bowler has been part of South Africa's plans in all three formats of late after having waited in the wings for close to four years. Abbott was understood to have been considering the move for some time now but Hampshire was not sure about the deal going through with the seamer enjoying the longest format of the sport of late.

"Being out of the side and sitting on the sidelines for so long and now getting the opportunity and doing well, is a great feeling. It's a long period of hard work that is starting to pay off and now I am getting opportunity at this level to showcase my skills," he said.

"The team is in a great space and so am I, and it's exciting to see what's going to come. There's only around 90 of us or so that have played so I count myself incredibly lucky."

In case you didn't know

Abbott becomes the fifth player to have figured in South Africa's Test plans to leave for a Kolpak deal in the past year with Simon Harmer, Hardus Viljoen, Stiaan van Zyl and Dane Piedt all signing up for Kolpak deals.

Abbot has been largely on the bench in his Test career that started in 2013. He has just played 11 Tests to date and was controversially sidelined before the World Cup semifinal in 2015 for Philander.

With transformation being enforced in South Africa, more and more white players are choosing the Kolpak route, where they can earn better money. With national selection no longer subject to performance alone, some players don't see a point in playing in their home country.

The heart of the matter

Hampshire were in search of bowling talents after they were pushed to the bottom two of the first division last season. They avoided relegation courtesy a financial problem for Durham and needed to pump up their fast bowling pool.

Abbott has been on their radar for long. However, hopes of a deal got a whipping when Dale Steyn was injured in Australia and Abbott took over, producing instant results. He was one of their best bowlers in Australia and got a six-wicket haul in Hobart to win the Man of the Match award.

What's next?

If Kyle Abbott does sign the deal, Cricket South Africa would be left fuming as the seamer is part of their current Test squad taking on Sri Lanka. Reports also suggest that Rilee Rossouw, another player largely confined to the bench since making his debut, is also set to leave.

While a lot of small fish escaped unnoticed, the larger ones are trying to break free as well, and South Africa might soon be faced with a severe talent drain situation.

Sportskeeda's take

Abbott is 29 and has waited so long for an opportunity in the Test squad. He found himself on the bench far too often and in such a scenario a higher pay and better prospects is hard to ignore. He is expected to be worth more than £100,000 a year with freedom to still be part of other T20 leagues.

That kind of money can hardly be earned even if he consistently figures in the playing XI for South Africa. CSA have implemented transformation to get more talented players from the larger portion of population in the country and while it was a messy affair initially, it is a step in the right direction for the future.

However, the white talent exodus is becoming one big headache for CSA. If players currently part of national plans, like Abbott and Rossouw, start leaving, it calls for emergency resolutions. And there seems to be little options.

How do you stop players who go for better money to other nations if this all you can give them?