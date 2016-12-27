Reports: Rohit Sharma set to be included in Mumbai's squad for Ranji Trophy semi-final

This could be a big boost for India as the right-hander is set for an early return from his injury.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Breaking 27 Dec 2016, 17:46 IST

Rohit Sharma injured himself in the final ODI against New Zealand

After injuring himself in the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand in October 2016, Rohit Sharma is all set to make his comeback from injury ahead of the ODI and T20I series against England. The right-hander is reportedly set to be included in Mumbai’s squad to take on Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semi-final at Rajkot.

Rohit Sharma last played a competitive match in the ODI series against New Zealand in October 2016. Before his injury, he was in a rich vein of form, having scored three fifties in his last three Tests and finishing the Test series against New Zealand with 238 runs at an average of 79.33 with only three Indians having more than the 29-year-old in the series.

In the final ODI against New Zealand at Visakhapatnam, he scored 70 but not before he damaged his right upper quadricep tendons in his right leg. He underwent surgery last month and he is now set to comeback from his injury, earlier than expected. A BCCI release had confirmed the injury and the surgery that the Indian star was set to undertake in early November.

“He (Rohit) will travel to London early next week for a specialist consultation with the possibility of undergoing surgery, as a result of which he may miss at least 10 to 12 weeks of cricket. The BCCI medical team will extend all support to Rohit Sharma to regain full fitness and further contribute to Indian Cricket.”

Speaking to India Today, Rohit admitted that the injury came at a bad time. “The injury was disappointing and (it was) bad timing. I was going well. But, I have to keep my spirits high. I will bounce back. I tried to give myself more time against New Zealand in Tests. I have been trying for long.”

With India set to play in three ODIs and three T20Is against England starting on January 15, the fitness of Rohit will be a big boost for MS Dhoni’s side and in the short term, the news that an in-form batsman who scored over 1,000 runs in 2016 for India is great news for Mumbai, who will take on Tamil Nadu in the semi-final, after beating Hyderabad in a close encounter in the quarter-final.

Abhishek Nayar was the star for Mumbai in the quarters but the return of a star batsman, who is in great form in the longest form of the game will come as a great boost for the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.